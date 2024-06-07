THE VOICE Winner Chris Blue Releases His Debut Album, 'Foundations: The Hymns of My Heart'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chris Blue, the winner of NBC’s The Voice season 12, releases his debut album, Foundations: The Hymns of My Heart, today on Gaither Music. The 10-song collection brims with passionate renditions of songs that have personally impacted and shaped the soulful vocalist. A 13-track Foundations: The Hymns of My Heart concert DVD companion, featuring an interview with Blue hosted by Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Bill Gaither, is also available now.

“This is where my life, my story, my faith began. I really want people to know who I am, at my core, so why not start at the beginning?” Blue says.

Blue dazzled audiences on The Voice back in 2017 with his expressive vocal vibrato, rousing dynamics and his magnetic stage presence. After his audition aired, during which he performed a soulfully-stirring rendition of The Miracles’ “Tracks of My Tears,” Blue quickly became a fan favorite and eventually became the season’s winner.

Blue’s new album, Foundations: The Hymns of My Heart, is a joyful testament to his walk of faith. Here, Blue takes us to church with his distinct dulcet tones and emotive deliveries on a program of beloved classics. The album bursts open with churchy energy on “Wait’ll You See My Brand New Home.” From there, “Near the Cross,” “I Am Redeemed” and Bill Gaither’s “Center of My Joy” are soul-filled tracks that highlight Blue’s interpretive balladry. Another album standout is Blue’s take on the Bill Withers’ classic “Lean On Me.” Here, the song opens sparsely and stately before sweeping up to the heavens with devotional exuberance.

The Knoxville, Tennessee talent started singing at church and with his family band at the age of three. One year later, Blue was fronting the band. At the age of 12, Blue was ordained; and he later became a worship leader. While still in his teens, Blue performed with legendary gospel artists like Fred Hammond and Kirk Franklin.

Releasing the album on Gaither Music is a full-circle moment for Blue. “In our house, growing up, Mr. Gaither was the Billy Graham, the godfather of gospel,” Blue remembers. “It didn’t get any bigger than that.”

“Every now and then a unique talent comes along that has that certain something and Chris has it!” Bill Gaither says. “He brings a special spirit to our nightly concerts, and it has been a joy to watch how God uses his gifts.”

A television special featuring performances and interview footage from the filming will premiere on Aspire TV on Sunday, June 23, at 2 p.m. ET. The special will also air on networks including RFD-TV, TBN, Heartland, Proclaim Broadcasting, CTS, The Walk TV, CTV, Total Living Network (TLN), Vision Television & Hope TV (Canada) and The Miracle Channel (Canada).

A YouTube premiere of the filming will premiere on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel (over three million subscribers) on June 23; and songs from the DVD will be featured on Apple Music, on the Gaither YouTube channel and on the Gaither Facebook page (over two million subscribers). The first individual video released from the project has garnered over 700K streams to date; and the full-length video will be available on demand on the GaitherTV+ platform, an ad-free subscription streaming service.

The DVD will be available at Amazon, Walmart.com, Christianbook.com, Target.com and other retailers.

Tracklist for Foundations: The Hymns of My Heart CD:

1. Wait’ll You See My Brand New Home

2. Lean On Me

3. Jesus Is The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me

4. I Am Redeemed

5. Can’t Stop Talkin’ About Him

6. Master, The Tempest Is Raging

7. The Center Of My Joy

8. I Can’t Even Walk (Without You Holding My Hand)

9. Near The Cross

10. Highway To Heaven

Photo credit: Russ Harrington

