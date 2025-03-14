THE VOICE Winner Bryce Leatherwood to Release Self-Titled Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mercury Nashville singer/songwriter Bryce Leatherwood built his country-music foundations while bumping along in an old pickup on his granddad’s farm, legends like George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty crooned through fuzzy speakers, with their passion and conviction striking a chord. Now, the Woodstock, Georgia native is carrying those influences with him for his debut, self-titled album, available May 16, 2025.

A mix of originals and expertly crafted outside cuts, Leatherwood lets his resonate vocal loose over 12 diverse tunes – centered on his rock solid country roots, but ranging from the pure-emotion of classic balladry to an expanding genre’s bleeding edge. Taking a hands-on approach with producer Will Bundy (Riley Green, Ella Langley), Leatherwood threads the needle between the timeless and trendy with surefooted ease.

“I’ve dreamt of making a record since the first day I picked up a guitar at 12 years old,” reflects Leatherwood. “I’ve spent the past two years developing this album, choosing each song with intention, creating the best introduction to who I am as an artist. I’m beyond proud of how it turned out and can’t wait to share it with y’all.”

Written by Leatherwood, Jeffrey East and Josh Kelley, “Shenandoah,” available now, echoes with breathtaking sonic beauty – and embodies total romantic devotion. Featuring rich vocal texture, the string-and-steel ballad matches its gentle tones with a songbird melody, as a truly majestic love unfolds.

“Growing up in North Georgia surrounded by the mountains, I was always inspired by the natural beauty around me. I really wanted to carry that inspiration into a song that reminded me of home while I’m in Nashville, and this was that song for me,” Leatherwood remarks of the sweeping romantic ballad.

The season 22 winner of NBC’s hit TV show The Voice – Leatherwood signed a management deal with Morris Higham Management in December of 2022. After a landmark year in 2024 which included making his Opry debut, performing at CMA Fest and headlining his first tour, the Neon Does Tour, Leatherwood is just getting started.

About Bryce Leatherwood:

Singer/songwriter Bryce Leatherwood aims to carry the torch of country music and continue the legacy of legends prior. Born and raised in Woodstock, GA, his passion for music began at an early age. Working on his grandfather’s farm every summer, Leatherwood was exposed to the classic country hits of George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Soon thereafter he began picking up guitars and playing the traditional country music that inspires him today. Leatherwood’s music career began to blossom in Statesboro, GA, where he attended Georgia Southern University. During his time in Statesboro, Leatherwood played college venues and continued to grow his stage presence and his country music repertoire. While in college, Leatherwood formed his band and began playing all around the Southeast. Just weeks after graduating college, Bryce set his mind on a new task.

In 2022, Leatherwood competed on the NBC hit television show The Voice and was crowned the Season 22 winner in December. Following his success, Leatherwood moved to Nashville where he has been songwriting and recording for his debut album on Mercury Records. A next generation traditionalist plugged firmly into the modern mainstream, with all the hallmarks of a rising star, Leatherwood concluded his first-ever headlining tour, The Neon Does Tour last year, took the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at CMA Fest and made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 14, 2024. His debut single, “Hung Up On You,” arrived at country radio as the most-added single, with 45 first week adds and is currently climbing the country chart. His self-titled debut album is set for release May 16, 2025. For the latest, visit bryceleatherwood.com.

