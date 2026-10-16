THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Release 'Black Stars' for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM)

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) has released its latest track, 'Black Stars,' from GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum music icons The Smashing Pumpkins. For the track, the band reunited with acclaimed producer Butch Vig to record the song, marking their first collaboration together since the group's classic groundbreaking 1993 album Siamese Dream (7x platinum).

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) arrives November 13 via MCA and is available for pre-order. Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters everywhere on November 20, 2026.

Inspired by the world of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, 'Black Stars' marks an original contribution from one of alternative rock's most influential bands. The track joins a soundtrack loaded with previously unreleased music, exclusive to the album and created specifically for the world of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This latest release continues to showcase the album's diverse collection of artists, each contributing original music inspired by the story and characters of Panem.

The origins of 'Black Stars' dates back to a period when frontman Billy Corgan was working on a solo album and The Smashing Pumpkins received an invitation to contribute an original song to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. For the recording, Corgan brought in producer Butch Vig to help select the song that best complemented the world of The Hunger Games. 'Black Stars' was recorded at Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles, with additional recording taking place in Chicago. The Smashing Pumpkins are currently headlining arenas across North American on their 'The Rats in a Cage Tour' where 'Black Stars' is part of their set. More information is available at smashingpumpkins.com.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) is executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) and brings together 29 cross-genre artists. More information on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) can be found at hungergamessoundtrack.com.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) Tracklist

01 | The Raven I

02 | Ash and Snow

03 | First in Line

04 | See It Coming

05 | The Wheel

06 | The Raven II

07 | Dove Song

08 | Here Then We're Gone

09 | Wrestle with God

10 | Ruthless (Arena Mix)

11 | No Destination

12 | The Raven III

13 | Favor

14 | But You Wanted More

15 | Black Stars – The Smashing Pumpkins

16 | Half Alive

17 | Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix)

18 | The Goose and The Common

19 | Survive (Arena Mix)

20 | Same Blood

21 | May Brings Flowers

22 | The Old Therebefore

23 | Can't Let You Go

24 | Old Money

25 | Show Me Where The Ending Starts

26 | Deep in the Meadow

27 | Draw You Out – Noah Kahan

28 | Metal Birds

29 | Alone (Live in Berlin 2022)

About The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago during 1988, the group have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two GRAMMY Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum Gish [1991], the 7x-Platinum Siamese Dream [1993], the 11x-Platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], the platinum Adore [1998], and the gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000]. Rolling Stone cited both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness among its '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for Siamese Dream, the black Zero shirt, the laissez-faire bliss of the '1979' music video, the gothic metamorphosis of 'Ava Adore,' or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day. 2018 saw The Smashing Pumpkins unveil SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. and launch the immensely successful Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band released their eleventh full-length double album CYR [2020], representing yet another evolution, and more recently, ATUM [2023], the sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God. The band's 2024 album, Aghori Mhori Mei, written in the immediate aftermath of ATUM, sees a return to form for original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, and harkens back to the band's early 90's canon; where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled. In 2026, The Smashing Pumpkins returned home to Chicago to headline Lollapalooza before kicking off The Rats in a Cage Tour, currently underway across North American arenas.

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production set to debut in London from Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson ('Girl from the North Country') and directed by Matthew Dunster ('2:22—A Ghost Story,' 'Hangmen,' 'The Pillowman').

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

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