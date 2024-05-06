THE SISTERS OF MERCY to Embark on Fall N. American Tour with Blaqk Audio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following their triumphant return to North America with last year’s 19-date tour that saw sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, plus six other cities, THE SISTERS OF MERCY (TSOM) have announced a run of 26 shows this Fall that include such legendary venues as New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ The Greek, San Francisco’s The Masonic and Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom among others.



Having not performed in North America in over 14 years, last year’s tour was met with resoundingly deafening praise. OUTBURN said Los Angeles’ Palladium was “alive with the hypnotic sounds of The Sisters of Mercy… an unforgettable night that was extraordinary, and it was one to take everyone’s breath away.” Brooklyn Vegan praised of their sold-out NYC show at King's Theater, “Eldritch relishes the spotlight, and the genuinely adoring crowd ate it all up,” while The Aquarian added about that show, “Eldritch’s voice was a gritty and growling baritone – a fine match for the dark setting.”



Venerated electronic duo Blaqk Audio featuring beloved musical pioneers Davey Havok and Jade Puget of AFI which New Noise calls “one of music’s most gifted and prolific songwriting duos” and Billboard calls “uncanny aural collage of electronica and ’80s synth-pop” will be support.



Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th with presales beginning Wednesday, May 8th to Thursday, May 9th.



As recent live reviews have attested, the band’s current lineup is the strongest in years, with Andrew Eldritch (vocals) accompanied by Ben Christo (guitarist, backing vocals, bass) who has been with the band for nearly 20 years, the return of Chris Catalyst (who was previously with TSOM from 2005 to 2019) as duty nurse for the ubiquitous Doktor Avalanche, and Kai (guitarist, backing vocalist) who also leads the British-Japanese rock and alternative metal group Esprit D'Air.



An iconic force in underground music, TSOM has been defining, defying and denying numerous subgenres of rock and roll for over four decades. Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls has mesmerized the masses for several generations. Add to this a cinematic light show and a set list of huge hits, deep cuts and acclaimed new tunes and you’ve got the recipe for a killer night.



Formed in Leeds in 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from luminaries such as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of its own compared to others in the post-punk era.



1987’s Floodland was a massive breakthrough for the band, featuring epic tracks such as “Dominion,” “Lucretia My Reflection,” and, of course, 10+ minute opus “This Corrosion,” all three of which can still be heard on dance floors to date. 1990’s Vision Thing featured a harder, more metal-influenced sound yet retained their trademark drum machine pummel and lyrical ambiguity.



The disingenuous nature of the music industry in the ‘90s left Andrew Eldritch with a distaste for the record business, shifting his focus to performing live in lieu of releasing recorded music. Yet, while TSOM have not released an LP since Vision Thing, their popularity and impact has only grown stronger over time, with their erudite rock and roll cacophony influencing countless bands over their tenure.

Sat, Sept 14 Detroit MI The Fillmore (TICKETS) Sun, Sept 15 McKees Rocks PA Roxian Theatre (TICKETS) Tue, Sept 17 Baltimore MD The Lyric Theater (TICKETS) Wed, Sept 18 Philadelphia PA The Met Philadelphia (TICKETS) Fri, Sept 20 New York NY Radio City Music Hall (TICKETS) Sun, Sept 22 Boston MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway (TICKETS) Tue, Sept 24 Charlotte NC The Fillmore (TICKETS) Thu, Sept 26 St Augustine FL St Augustine Amphitheatre Fri, Sept 27 Atlanta GA Coca Cola Roxy (TICKETS) Sun, Sept 29 Austin TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater (TICKETS) Tue, Oct 1 Dallas TX Southside Ballroom (TICKETS) Thu, Oct 3 Phoenix AZ The Van Buren (TICKETS) Sat, Oct 5 San Diego CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (TICKETS) Sun, Oct 6 Los Angeles CA Greek Theatre (TICKETS) Tue, Oct 8 San Francisco CA The Masonic (TICKETS) Wed, Oct 9 San Francisco CA The Masonic (TICKETS) Fri, Oct 11 Portland OR Crystal Ballroom (TICKETS) Sat, Oct 12 Portland OR Crystal Ballroom (TICKETS) Tue, Oct 15 Vancouver BC The Orpheum (TICKETS) Wed, Oct 16 Seattle WA Paramount Theatre (TICKETS) Fri, Oct 18 Salt Lake City UT Union Events Center (TICKETS) Sat, Oct 19 Denver CO Mission Ballroom (TICKETS) Tue, Oct 22 Minneapolis MN The Fillmore (TICKETS) Wed, Oct 23 Chicago IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (TICKETS) Fri, Oct 25 Cleveland OH Temple Live (TICKETS) Sat, Oct 26 Toronto ON HISTORY (TICKETS)

Photo credit: Mick Burgess

