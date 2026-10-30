THE ROYAL THEY Release 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

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NYC indie rock band THE ROYAL THEY is marking the 10th anniversary of their self-titled album with a vinyl reissue, available on vinyl for the first time, along with a new video for fan-favorite track 'Full Metal Black.' Built entirely using archival footage showing the everyday chaos of the band during their initial run, the video is like a love letter to the scene that made them and the venues they called home.

Initially released by scene makers King Pizza Records, the reissue is a testament to keeping the faith and fire of their original community alive, while also announcing the band's return to live and recorded music.

The Royal They are survivors of the messy and energetic underground rock scene that populated Brooklyn DIY havens like Death by Audio, Shea Stadium, and Glasslands throughout the 2010s. A musically adventurous, dynamic trio built around the interplay of singer/guitarists Michelle Hutt and Darrell Dumas and drummer Rick Martinez, the band cut a unique figure in the reverbed-out fuzz worship of the era with their emphatic, snarky delivery and hooky, passionate songwriting that darted effortlessly between thunderous metallic crunch and carefully crafted melodic vocal lines.

A decade out, the band's debut record is a faithful document of its ferocious live show – a searing marriage of melody and noise across 10 distinctly crafted tracks that rages against corporate art, toxic relationships, and scene clout-chasers. At the center of this maelstrom is Hutt's voice, which plants the flag for the collective catharsis that this music represents and signals to any and all listeners that the experience shouldn't be anything less than a good time.

Upon its initial release, The Royal They received critical kudos from Stereogum, Post-Trash, and NYC's sadly departed Break-Thru Radio upon release, but took on an exciting second life when 'Full Metal Black' was featured on popular absurdist, super-natural fiction podcast WELCOME TO NIGHTVALE. This unexpectedly brought the band to a global audience; pockets of passionate fans popped up across the EU and elsewhere, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. This led to a period of extensive DIY touring in the US and UK––they had really just gotten started before life's chaos took hold.

Now on vinyl for the first time a decade later, The Royal They serves as a reminder of the imperative of DIY music itself – the importance of making your noise, your way, and building a community around it to celebrate. This is an important milestone for the band's tenth anniversary, and the party is just beginning.

Tracklist

Truncheon

Pinkeye Baby

Understate

Sex in a Public Place

Countenance

Laurels

Kamikaze

Lyric Machine

Full Metal Black

Shinburner

Photo Credit: Jen Meller (2025)



Photo Credit: Jen Meller (2025)

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