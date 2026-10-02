Club Brat Release WE BE THE LORD EP via Venn Records

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Peterborough noise-pop band CLUB BRAT has released its new EP 'We Be The Lord' via Venn Records (thistle, High Vis, Gallows, Split Dogs).

Mixing Queens of the Stone Age style swagger and the off-kilter rhythms of Fugazi with LCD Soundsystem levels of high-energy electronica, the sum of these influences creates a singular sound that is Club Brat - blending electro-pop, post-punk and garage rock with sharp as a knife lyrical themes.

'We Be The Lord explores disillusionment, power and reflection, exposing the gap between what people in positions of authority claim to represent and what they actually embody. The EP looks at ego, bravado and moral imbalance, using humour and confrontation to question the virtue and certainty with which people represent themselves,' states frontman Ike McCormick.

'It isn't about religion itself, but the behaviour that sits behind symbols of authority and belief. 'We Be The Lord' explores the contradiction between image and intention - where self-importance and the desire for control can become indistinguishable from the very behaviour they claim to condemn,' adds guitarist Joe Smith.

'We Be The Lord' Track-listing

Funny

Dancing With Boys

The Claim (Interlude)

In War

Who Were You Before Today

CLUB BRAT is a high-intensity punk/noise pop band defying traditional labels, blending jagged guitars, bass-heavy dissonance, and volatile rhythmic urgency. Originally from Peterborough and now split between Bristol and London, the five-piece formed in 2023 and quickly earned a reputation for unpredictable live shows and a relentless DIY ethos, while still working with some of underground music's most respected engineers.

Club Brat previously worked with Don Zientara of Inner Ear Studios - legendary for his work with Fugazi - who described CLUB BRAT as: 'A locomotive… who can REALLY put it into song', and they've shared stages with Scream and HR (Bad Brains) and appeared at Rebellion Festival.

Drawing from Fugazi, Idles, and The Pixies to Drum 'n' Bass and early 2000s Alternative, CLUB BRAT refuses to be boxed in by genre. What defines them isn't style - it's urgency: raw, confrontational, and constantly evolving. Steve Ignorant of CRASS puts it: 'Miss out on this band at your peril - inspiring, entrancing and unstoppable – they are coming your way!'

CLUB BRAT has received notable support from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, KEXP and SiriusXM.

Club Brat live dates in 2026

October 2nd – The Croft, Bristol

October 3rd – The Met Lounge, Peterborough

October 4th – The Lodge, Deaf Institute – Manchester

October 17th Supersonic, Paris

October 23rd – Club 85, Hitchin (supporting Steve Ignorant)

October 24th – Arts Centre, Norwich (supporting Steve Ignorant)

October 30th – Komedia, Bath

November 8th – Old Cold Store, Nottingham (supporting The King Blues)

Club Brat are

Carys Williams – Bass

Brad Stringer – Guitar

Ike McCormick – Vocals

Joe Smith – Guitar

Nikola Mitev - Drums

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 22 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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