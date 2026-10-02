Club Brat Release WE BE THE LORD EP via Venn Records
The five-piece band explores authority and moral imbalance with influences spanning Queens of the Stone Age, Fugazi and LCD Soundsystem.
Peterborough noise-pop band CLUB BRAT has released its new EP 'We Be The Lord' via Venn Records (thistle, High Vis, Gallows, Split Dogs).
Mixing Queens of the Stone Age style swagger and the off-kilter rhythms of Fugazi with LCD Soundsystem levels of high-energy electronica, the sum of these influences creates a singular sound that is Club Brat - blending electro-pop, post-punk and garage rock with sharp as a knife lyrical themes.
'We Be The Lord explores disillusionment, power and reflection, exposing the gap between what people in positions of authority claim to represent and what they actually embody. The EP looks at ego, bravado and moral imbalance, using humour and confrontation to question the virtue and certainty with which people represent themselves,' states frontman Ike McCormick.
'It isn't about religion itself, but the behaviour that sits behind symbols of authority and belief. 'We Be The Lord' explores the contradiction between image and intention - where self-importance and the desire for control can become indistinguishable from the very behaviour they claim to condemn,' adds guitarist Joe Smith.
'We Be The Lord' Track-listing
Funny
Dancing With Boys
The Claim (Interlude)
In War
Who Were You Before Today
CLUB BRAT is a high-intensity punk/noise pop band defying traditional labels, blending jagged guitars, bass-heavy dissonance, and volatile rhythmic urgency. Originally from Peterborough and now split between Bristol and London, the five-piece formed in 2023 and quickly earned a reputation for unpredictable live shows and a relentless DIY ethos, while still working with some of underground music's most respected engineers.
Club Brat previously worked with Don Zientara of Inner Ear Studios - legendary for his work with Fugazi - who described CLUB BRAT as: 'A locomotive… who can REALLY put it into song', and they've shared stages with Scream and HR (Bad Brains) and appeared at Rebellion Festival.
Drawing from Fugazi, Idles, and The Pixies to Drum 'n' Bass and early 2000s Alternative, CLUB BRAT refuses to be boxed in by genre. What defines them isn't style - it's urgency: raw, confrontational, and constantly evolving. Steve Ignorant of CRASS puts it: 'Miss out on this band at your peril - inspiring, entrancing and unstoppable – they are coming your way!'
CLUB BRAT has received notable support from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, KEXP and SiriusXM.
Club Brat live dates in 2026
October 2nd – The Croft, Bristol
October 3rd – The Met Lounge, Peterborough
October 4th – The Lodge, Deaf Institute – Manchester
October 17th Supersonic, Paris
October 23rd – Club 85, Hitchin (supporting Steve Ignorant)
October 24th – Arts Centre, Norwich (supporting Steve Ignorant)
October 30th – Komedia, Bath
November 8th – Old Cold Store, Nottingham (supporting The King Blues)
Club Brat are
Carys Williams – Bass
Brad Stringer – Guitar
Ike McCormick – Vocals
Joe Smith – Guitar
Nikola Mitev - Drums
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