FELDSPAR Releases New Album SOFT SIDE
The Italian band's new album, produced by Jon Markson and Alan Day, explores themes of addiction, community, and identity through dueling vocals.
Italian band FELDSPAR has released its new album, SOFT SIDE. Caught between worlds and continents, Italy's FELDSPAR balance hardcore urgency with the catchy framework of American rock 'n' roll and pop on the album, which is out now.
Produced by Jon Markson (THE STORY SO FAR, ONE STEP CLOSER) and Alan Day (FOUR YEAR STRONG) in their New Jersey studio, SOFT SIDE finds dueling vocalists Riccardo Samurai and Anna Portman transforming tension into Feldspar's superpower.
Across its ten tracks, SOFT SIDE wrestles with topics like addiction, community, intimacy, family expectations, and finding success on your own terms. Throughout, it searches for meaning amidst the most uncertain of times, and provides less in the way of answers than it does in camaraderie and introspection.
Formed in 2023, Feldspar named themselves after a mineral said to be worn by covert Roman clergy––ironic, considering how they collectively channel defiance into their sound, confronting themes of spirituality, mental health, and more.
The project was founded by Riccardo Zamurri and Stefano Casanica, a veteran songwriter and producer (Undertakers, Craiving, Crude, plus the cult-classic Non Dormire by Noyz Narcos). Their collaboration set the foundation for a distinctive blend of alternative textures, post-hardcore tension, and layered songwriting.
Zamurri serves as the band's frontman and lead vocalist, shaping its lyrical and visual universe. Alongside him, Andrew Mecoli (Growing Concern) handles guitar duties, bringing a raw yet melodic edge rooted in hardcore traditions.
The vocal dimension is further defined by Gwen Mowat, whose sharp vocals and London-honed sensibility add a refined, pop-leaning contrast, supported by two additional voices, Marianne Leone and Viviana Di Bari, enriching the project's dynamic range and tonal depth. Completing the rhythm section are Manlio Massimetti (bass) and Luca Micheli (drums), whose precision and control anchor Feldspar's shifting soundscape.
Tracklist
01 - Heart Is A Ghetto
02 - Good Kids
03 - Family Man
04 - Soft Side
05 - Sweating On
06 - Unsober
07 - Slow Down
08 - Aberdeen
09 - Iron And Velcro
10 - Growing Concern
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