THE RASMUS to Launch North American Headline Tour Through October

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Finnish rock band THE RASMUS — Lauri Ylönen (founder, frontman, lead singer-songwriter), Eero Heinonen (bass), Emilia 'Emppu' Suhonen (guitar), and Aki Hakala (drums) — has shared a cover of Alphaville's '80s classic 'Forever Young.'

The band chose the song not only because it transports them (and listeners) to another time and place but because it remains incredibly current 42 years on from its initial release. The Rasmus put their stamp on it, remaining faithful to the spirit of the original in the verses while turning up the fury and the guitar energy, giving it a punk rock twist, picking up the pace and adding more grit and energy to the iconic song. The track takes on a static-charged edge as the band puts its own punchy spin on the familiar melody, making it feel faster, louder, and further alive.

'This song 'Forever Young' originally performed by German artist Alphaville is kind of like a soundtrack of our youth,' says Ylönen. 'Covering this song feels nostalgic but lyrically also quite relevant considering what's happening in the world right now.'

The band has also just embarked on its first-ever headline tour of North America, which kicked off on September 6 in Chicago and runs through October 12 in Los Angeles. Saint Agnes and Death Valley Dreams are serving as support. 'It feels surreal that after all these years, we finally get to play our first ever headline tour in the U.S.,' enthused Ylönen at the time the tour was announced. 'We have super devoted fans who some have been waiting over 20 years to see us live. These shows will be loaded with emotion and fierce energy.'

After their North American headliner, the band will be heading to Latin America for a headline trek through November. The Rasmus will then launch into 2027 with a headline run of Europe, which begins on January 28 and wraps on March 18.

THE RASMUS ON TOUR: WITH SAINT AGNES + DEATH VALLEY DREAMS

9/10—Allston, MA—Brighton Music Hall

9/11—Quebec City, QC—Salle Montaigne

9/13—New York, NY—Racket

9/14—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer

9/16—Flint, MI—The Machine Shop

9/17—Louisville, KY—Louder Than Life Festival

9/19—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater

9/20—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall

9/22—Hidalgo, TX—Payne Arena

9/23—Dallas, TX—The Studio at The Bomb Factory

9/24—Houston, TX—Bad Astronaut

9/25—Austin, TX—Come And Take It Live

9/27—Englewood, CO—Gothic Theatre

9/28—Salt Lake City, UT—The Grand at The Complex

9/29—Grand Junction, CO—Mesa Theater

10/1—Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theatre

10/2—Boise, ID—The Shrine Social Club

10/3—Seattle, WA—El Corazon

10/4—Vancouver, BC—Rickshaw Theatre

10/6—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades

10/7—Reno, NV—Cargo Concert Hall

10/8—San Francisco, CA—August Hall

10/11—San Diego, CA—House of Blues

10/12—Los Angeles, CA—The Regent Theater

LATIN AMERICA HEADLINE

10/14—Guatemala City, Guatemala—Parque de la Industria

10/16—San Salvador, El Salvador—Besport

10/18—Tegucigalpa, Honduras—Radio House Casa Campo

10/20—San Jose, Costa Rica—Pepper's

10/22—Bogota, Colombia—Auditorio Mayor CUN

10/24—Quito, Ecuador—Teatro Bolivar

10/25—Panama City, Panama—Aurora at Soho Mall

10/27—Lima, Peru—CC Leguia

10/29—Santiago, Chile—Teatro Cariola

10/31—Sao Paulo, Brazil—Carioca Club

11/2—Montevideo, Uruguay—MM Box

11/4—Buenos Aires, Argentina—Teatro Flores

EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR 2027

1/28—Tallinn, Estonia—Helitehdas

1/29—Riga, Latvia—Palladium

1/30—Vilnius, Lithuania—Loftas Club

1/31—Gdańsk, Poland—Club B90

2/2—Poznan, Poland—B17

2/3—Wroclaw, Poland—A2

2/4—Krakow, Poland—Studio

2/5—Budapest, Hungary—Barba Negra

2/6—Graz, Austria—PPC

2/8—Linz, Austria—Posthof

2/9—Dornbirn, Austria—Conrad Sohm

2/10—Treviso, Italy—New Age

2/11—Rubigen, Switzerland—Muhle Hunziken

2/12—Villeurbanne, France—La Rayonne

2/13—Audincourt, France—Le Moloco

2/14—Mannheim, Germany—Alte Feuerwache

2/16—Dusseldorf, Germany—Zakk

2/17—Prague, Czech Republic—Forum Karlin

2/18—Bremen, Germany—Schlachthof

2/19—Dresden, Germany—Beatpol

2/20—Ulm, Germany—Roxy

2/22—Erlangen, Germany—E-Werk

2/23—Nijmegen, Netherlands—Doornroosje

2/24—Lille, France—Blacklab

2/26—Norwich, England—Epic

2/27—Oxford, England—O2 Academy Oxford

2/28—Leeds, England—Stylus

3/2—Newcastle, England—Northumbria Uni

3/3—Wolverhampton, England—KK's Steel Mill

3/4—Bristol, England—Electric Bristol

3/5—Exeter, England—Phoenix

3/6—Brighton, England—Chalk

Best known for their 2003 hit single 'In the Shadows,' the band has sold over 5 million albums worldwide (350,000 albums in Finland alone), has earned gold and platinum certifications, and has won numerous awards, both domestic and international, including Finnish EMMAs and an MTV Europe VMA. The Rasmus' latest album Weirdo is out now via Better Noise Music.

ABOUT BETTER NOISE MUSIC

Better Noise Music, the artist development company, is the premiere independent record label under Better Noise Entertainment, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music, founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, Nothing More, The HU, From Ashes To New, Cory Marks, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

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