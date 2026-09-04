Death Valley Dreams Signs to Better Noise Music, Shares WICKED GAME Cover

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BETTER NOISE MUSIC has welcomed Death Valley Dreams to the label's roster. The band serves up a cocktail of brooding rock, atmospheric vibes, neo-new wave synths, and gloomy guitars, drawing influence from '80s pioneers The Cure, Depeche Mode, Bauhaus, and Echo & The Bunnymen, as well as early '00s acts The Killers and Interpol, while appealing to fans of newer acts like Nation of Language and Boy Harsher.

Lexie Viklund, Director of A&R, says, 'Death Valley Dreams brings an exciting new dimension to the Better Noise roster. With a group of seasoned professionals coming together to pursue their shared passion for music, the possibilities are truly endless. We couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Better Noise family.'

Alongside the signing news, the band has shared its cover of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game.' They've added their own slow-burning spin to this haunting classic. The cover is described as an inspired choice for Death Valley Dreams, whose own music thrives in the same space between darkness, desire, melancholy, and tension. Shimmering guitars, pulsing textures, and an intoxicating sense of suspense amplify the song's underlying ache, turning a familiar classic into something seductive, modern, and unmistakably their own.

'It's one of those songs that's just hauntingly beautiful and dark,' offers the band's singer and keyboardist. 'I've always gravitated toward that kind of mood, and 'Wicked Game' has always been one of those songs that stuck with me. It fits the world we've built as a band so naturally that it just made sense to take our own approach to it.'

Death Valley Dreams will hit the road this fall with The Rasmus and Saint Agnes. The September and October dates offer the chance to see the band live as they support their new label debut.

Death Valley Dreams On Tour (with The Rasmus + Saint Agnes):

9/6 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge

9/8 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House

9/9 — Montreal, QC — Le Studio TD

9/10 — Allston, MA — Brighton Music Hall

9/11 — Quebec City, QC — Salle Montaigne

9/13 — New York, NY — Racket

9/14 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

9/16 — Flint, MI — The Machine Shop

9/17 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life Festival

9/19 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

9/20 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

9/22 — Hidalgo, TX — Payne Arena

9/23 — Dallas, TX — The Studio at The Bomb Factory

9/24 — Houston, TX — Bad Astronaut

9/25 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It Live

9/27 — Englewood, CO — Gothic Theatre

9/28 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Grand at The Complex

9/29 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater

10/1 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre

10/2 — Boise, ID — The Shrine Social Club

10/3 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon

10/4 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre

10/6 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

10/7 — Reno, NV — Cargo Concert Hall

10/8 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall

10/11 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater

About Better Noise Music

Better Noise Music, the artist development company, is the premiere independent record label under Better Noise Entertainment, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music was founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, In This Moment, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, NOTHING MORE, The HU, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

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