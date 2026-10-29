THE POWER OF 3 Releases "TAXI" With Previously Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Riff

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The Power of 3, the trio featuring singer-guitarist Orianthi, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, and bassist Rhonda Smith, released a new single, 'Taxi,' featuring a previously unreleased guitar riff from Jimi Hendrix.

Through their longstanding relationships with the Hendrix estate, Orianthi and legendary producer Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, KISS, The Rolling Stones) were granted access to the Hendrix archives. While exploring the vault, Orianthi discovered a previously unreleased riff that immediately sparked her imagination. Inspired by the recording, she brought the idea to Blackman Santana and Smith, and together the three musicians wrote 'Taxi,' with Orianthi recreating Hendrix's original riff and the trio building an entirely new song around it.

Orianthi shares: 'Getting to hear something from Jimi that the world hasn't heard before was pretty incredible. The moment I heard that riff, I knew there was something special there and immediately started imagining what we could do with it. I brought it to Cindy and Rhonda, and we just took off from there. There's something really powerful about the three of us creating something new around a piece of music from someone who has inspired us so much. It's our way of honoring Jimi while making something that's completely our own.'

'Taxi' follows the trio's debut double single, 'War In The Streets' b/w 'Treat Me Like A Lady,' and appears on their highly anticipated self-titled debut album, arriving December 11 via She2Music. Produced by Kramer and recorded entirely in analog, the album features a special guest appearance from Carlos Santana and captures the chemistry of three musicians whose collective careers include collaborations with Michael Jackson, Prince, Jeff Beck, Alice Cooper, Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz, Santana, and Pharoah Sanders.

The roots of The Power of 3 stretch back several years, when Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis encouraged Orianthi to assemble a Band of Gypsys-inspired power trio, drawing inspiration from Hendrix's legendary group. Orianthi enlisted Cindy Blackman Santana and Rhonda Smith, bringing together three musicians with individual careers and a shared passion for pushing musical boundaries. The trio has since performed twice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and is now preparing to bring their music to audiences around the world.

About Orianthi

Orianthi is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose virtuosic playing and dynamic stage presence have earned her recognition as one of rock music's most celebrated performers. Rising to global prominence through collaborations with artists including Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Carlos Santana, Steve Vai, and Richie Sambora, she has built a distinguished solo career highlighted by charting releases, sold-out tours, and numerous industry accolades. Known for seamlessly blending rock, blues, and pop influences, Orianthi's latest solo album Some Kind Of Feeling reached #1 on the Official UK Blues Chart, and she continues to captivate audiences worldwide through her acclaimed recordings, electrifying live performances, and enduring influence as a pioneering female guitarist.

About Cindy Blackman Santana

Cindy Blackman Santana is a multitalented drummer, composer, bandleader, and educator widely regarded as one of her generation's most accomplished drummers. Celebrated for her powerful fusion of jazz, rock, and improvisation, she has performed and recorded with Carlos Santana, Lenny Kravitz, Pharoah Sanders, Ron Carter, Joe Henderson, John McLaughlin, and others. Since 2016, she has been the full-time drummer with Santana. In 2023, she joined Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, and Ludacris for ESPN's Monday Night Football anthem, reimagining Phil Collins' 'In the Air Tonight.' In July 2026, she released Coherence, an adventurous fusion of spiritual jazz, rock, and improvisation featuring Carlos Santana, John McLaughlin, and members of her touring band, with whom she continues to perform live.

About Rhonda Smith

Rhonda Smith is a world-renowned bassist, vocalist, composer, clinician, and Juno Award-winning recording artist whose extraordinary musicianship has made her one of the most respected figures in contemporary music. Best known for her longtime tenure with Prince and extensive work with Jeff Beck, Beyoncé, Chaka Khan, and many other acclaimed artists, Smith has performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages while building a celebrated solo career of her own. Recognized for her versatility, groove, and technical excellence, she continues to inspire audiences and fellow musicians through her recordings, performances, and contributions to the global music community.

Photo Credit: Jim Louvau



Photo Credit: Jim Louvau

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