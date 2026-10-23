Photos: Buddy Red Releases New Single 'Sexy' Ahead of Debut EP BAD NEWS

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Atlanta blues-rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist Buddy Red is getting 'a little naughty' with 'Sexy,' a mischievous new single that offers a taste of his forthcoming debut EP, Bad News, arriving November 20.

Blending the psychedelic grandeur of Pink Floyd, the unstoppable groove of James Brown, the mystique of Jimi Hendrix, and the deep roots of Delta blues, Buddy fuses these influences into a sound described as timeless, fearless, and fiercely his own.

On 'Sexy,' Buddy proves there's more to his artistry than blistering guitar chops. Writing and producing the track himself, he also plays drums, bass, and guitar, building the song from the ground up. A chance studio visit from fellow Atlanta artist David Ryan Harris helped bring an additional dimension and direction to the recording.

But beneath the song's playful, mischievous exterior lies a less conventional take on love.

'This song isn't necessarily a happy song. It's a naughty song,' Buddy explains. 'A song for those that hate playing by the book when it comes to what it means to 'love.' This song is for those that eventually feel: 'Love is overrated anyways.''

For Buddy, 'Sexy' also sets the stage for Bad News, a project built around the same gritty sonic foundation. Several tracks, including 'Sweet Lil Mamas' and 'Questions,' began taking shape during the same studio session, with Buddy starting behind his drum kit before layering in guitar and bass.

'I'm hoping that this single does its job of preparing listeners for my debut EP, 'Bad News,'' Buddy says. He explains that after building the musical foundation, he took the recordings home, where his personal feelings at the time began to emerge in his writing.

The release is accompanied by a lo-fi, gritty music video shot in the recording studio, amplifying the song's playful spirit and capturing Buddy and his friends simply having fun. The video also marks Buddy's directorial debut.

'I was a bit nervous once I realized it was all up to me to make this vision come alive, so I wrote out my plan on paper,' he recalls.

The concept follows Buddy recording the song from top to bottom — drums, bass, guitar, cowbell, and vocals — before celebrating with friends in the next room. To complement the raw aesthetic of Bad News, he reached for an old Digital8 video camera.

'The glitchy footage was no filter! My camera is genuinely falling to pieces internally, so it's a miracle the footage was extracted!'

That independent spirit runs throughout Buddy's artistry. His songs confront loss, legacy, and liberation, delivering every emotion with a visceral guitar-driven punch. Known for his passionate storytelling, explosive improvisation, and unforgettable stage presence, Buddy brings a fearless, unpredictable energy to the blues-rock tradition.

'Sexy' follows previous singles '1958,' 'Sold His Soul,' and 'I Gotta Feelin',' along with Live At Stubbs, a live EP capturing Buddy's appearance at SXSW earlier this year. With Bad News, he enters a new chapter, bringing his songwriting, musicianship, and singular perspective together in his debut studio EP.

Upcoming Appearances

Buddy heads to Nashville for the Origins Impact Awards on Thursday, November 19, where he is nominated for Best Emerging Artist. Additional performances include his Kansas City debut at Boone Theater on Saturday, November 21, and a show at Eddie's Attic on Wednesday, November 25. He is also set to return to Folk Alliance and SXSW in 2027.

About Buddy Red

Buddy Red is an Atlanta-based blues-rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose sound draws from psychedelic rock, funk, Delta blues, and raw alternative rock. Known for emotionally charged songwriting, fiery guitar work, and a commanding stage presence, he brings a fearless, modern edge to the blues-rock tradition.













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