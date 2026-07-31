COHERENCE: Cindy Blackman Santana Releases Genre-Defying New Album

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Drummer, composer, and bandleader Cindy Blackman Santana has released a new studio album, COHERENCE, via Mack Avenue Records. The project follows the singles Illumination and The Message Is Love, and brings together jazz, rock, fusion, funk, and improvisation into a single body of work.

A bold, genre-defying work that bridges jazz, rock, fusion, funk, and improvisation, Coherence captures Blackman Santana's unmistakable East Coast musical sensibility while embracing the fearless spirit that has defined her career. Recorded with an exceptional ensemble featuring saxophonist Emilio Modeste, guitarist Aurélien Budynek, bassist Felix Pastorius, and keyboardist Zaccai Curtis, the album is both deeply rooted in jazz tradition and relentlessly forward-looking.

The album's second single, 'The Message Is Love,' features special appearances by Carlos Santana and Snoop Dogg, whose unexpected yet compelling musical chemistry first reached millions of viewers through ESPN's Monday Night Football theme, 'In the Air Tonight.' On Coherence, their collaboration takes on a new dimension, blending Carlos Santana's soaring guitar with Blackman Santana's commanding rhythmic foundation and an unmistakable message of unity.

'Music is vibration. It can heal, uplift, inspire, and connect us beyond our differences. My hope is that Coherence reminds people of the power we have when we truly listen, to ourselves and to one another,' says Cindy Blackman Santana.

Known internationally for her explosive artistry behind the drum kit and her fearless musical vision, Blackman Santana has built a career that effortlessly spans jazz clubs, rock arenas, and concert halls. From her groundbreaking work with Lenny Kravitz to decades of collaboration with Carlos Santana and an acclaimed body of solo recordings—beginning with Arcane (1987) up to her previous solo album Give the Drummer Some (2020)—she has continually expanded the possibilities of modern drumming while remaining one of music's most adventurous composers.

With Coherence, Blackman Santana delivers perhaps her most complete artistic statement to date: an album driven by trust, spontaneity, and fearless collaboration. Rather than fitting neatly into a single genre, the record celebrates the beauty that emerges when diverse musical voices come together with a shared purpose.

Coherence is available everywhere on Friday, July 31 via Mack Avenue Records.

Coherence Tracklist

1. Illumination

2. Blue Whale

3. The Message is Love feat. Carlos Santana

4. Coherence Tapestry

5. Coherence feat. Carlos Santana

6. Coherence Embrace

7. Peace Please

8. Psychedelic Movie House feat. Carlos Santana

9. Guitar Love feat. Carlos Santana & John McLaughlin

10. Capri feat. Carlos Santana

11. SyZyGy

12. Circe

13. Eclipse

14. Soon a Queen

15. Sunday

16. Music

17. Sanctuary feat. Carlos Santana

Upcoming Cindy Blackman Santana Tour Dates

September 7 — Detroit Jazz Festival — Detroit, MI

October 24 - Keystone Korner - Baltimore, MD

October 25 - Keystone Korner - Baltimore, MD

Oneness Tour with Santana & the Doobie Brothers

August 6 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA

August 8 – Toyota Amphitheater – Wheatland, CA

August 9 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

August 11 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA

August 13 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

August 14 – Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ

August 16 – UTEP Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX

August 18 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

August 21 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

August 22 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

August 26 – Morton Amphitheater – Kansas City, MO

August 27 – Mystic Lake Amphitheater – Shakopee, MN

Oneness Tour: An Evening with Santana

August 24 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

September 12 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

September 13 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

An Intimate Evening with Santana at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, NV

September 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27

November 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15

About Cindy Blackman Santana

Cindy Blackman Santana is a virtuoso drummer, composer, and bandleader whose fearless artistry bridges jazz, rock, funk, and beyond. Renowned for the power, nuance, and emotional depth of her playing, she has performed and recorded with artists including Santana, Lenny Kravitz, Pharoah Sanders, Cassandra Wilson, Joe Henderson, Vernon Reid, John McLaughlin, and the Isley Brothers. Since joining Santana full-time in 2016, her drumming has been featured on multiple albums including Africa Speaks and Blessings and Miracles. Her acclaimed solo work—including Give the Drummer Some and her latest album Coherence—showcases her expansive vision as both a drummer and vocalist, blending spiritual jazz, rock, and improvisational music into a sound entirely her own.

The album was recorded with saxophonist Emilio Modeste, guitarist Aurélien Budynek, bassist Felix Pastorius, and keyboardist Zaccai Curtis, and features guest appearances by Carlos Santana and Snoop Dogg on the track The Message Is Love. Blackman Santana's catalog of solo recordings dates back to her 1987 debut Arcane and includes her 2020 release Give the Drummer Some.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello



Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

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