THE POWER OF 3 to Release Debut LP, Drops Double Single

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The Power of 3, the new trio featuring singer-guitarist Orianthi, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, and bassist Rhonda Smith, has announced its self-titled debut album along with the release of its debut double single, 'War In The Streets' b/w 'Treat Me Like A Lady,' now available on all streaming platforms. The album is due out December 11th via She2Music, was produced by Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, KISS, The Rolling Stones), and features a special guest appearance from Carlos Santana. Recorded entirely in analog, the album captures the chemistry of three musicians whose collective careers have included collaborations with Michael Jackson, Prince, Jeff Beck, Alice Cooper, Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz, Santana, and Pharoah Sanders.

Lead single 'War In the Streets' is one of The Power of 3's defining statements. It's a rousing rallying cry for unity in a time of unrest and division. Driven by a churning rock groove and a searing Orianthi guitar solo, the track reflects the chaos of the current moment while calling for people to come together. The chorus was penned by Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a longtime supporter of the band, and The Power of 3 wrote the verses and music before the song took shape in the studio with Kramer.

The double single also features 'Treat Me Like A Lady,' a groove-heavy, feel-good track propelled by Rhonda Smith's bouncing Motown-inspired bass line. Sensual, playful, and empowering, the song showcases the band's soulful side while maintaining the confidence and firepower of three musicians at the top of their game.

The roots of The Power of 3 stretch back several years, when Raiders owner Mark Davis encouraged Orianthi to assemble a Band of Gypsys-inspired power trio. Orianthi turned to Cindy Blackman Santana, renowned for her work with Carlos Santana, Lenny Kravitz, and Pharoah Sanders, and together they recruited Rhonda Smith, whose career includes performances with Prince, Jeff Beck, Beyoncé, and who currently plays with The Cletones, the house band for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The trio has already performed twice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, most recently before the Raiders-Cowboys game last November, and is now preparing to bring the project to audiences around the world.

'I know people all over the world want to see us,' said Orianthi. 'And we can't wait. It'll be so much fun to get out there. Playing together with Cindy and Rhonda, this is like a powerhouse. It's not just me... this is a real band.'

The Power of 3 is out December 11th.

About Orianthi

Orianthi is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose virtuosic playing and dynamic stage presence have earned her recognition as one of rock music's most celebrated performers. Rising to global prominence through collaborations with artists including Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Carlos Santana, Steve Vai, and Richie Sambora, she has built a distinguished solo career highlighted by charting releases, sold-out tours, and numerous industry accolades. Known for seamlessly blending rock, blues, and pop influences, Orianthi's latest solo album Some Kind Of Feeling reached #1 on the UK charts, and she continues to captivate audiences worldwide through her acclaimed recordings, electrifying live performances, and enduring influence as a pioneering female guitarist.

About Cindy Blackman Santana

Cindy Blackman Santana is a multitalented drummer, composer, bandleader, and educator widely regarded as one of the most accomplished percussionists of her generation. Renowned for her powerful blend of jazz, rock, and improvisational music, she has performed and recorded with artists including Lenny Kravitz, Pharoah Sanders, Ron Carter, Vernon Reid, Joe Henderson, Kirk Hammett, Jack Bruce, John McLaughlin, and Carlos Santana. As both a solo artist and collaborator, Blackman Santana has earned critical acclaim for her technical mastery, innovative musicianship, and unwavering commitment to artistic exploration, establishing herself as a leading voice in contemporary music.

About Rhonda Smith

Rhonda Smith is a world-renowned bassist, vocalist, composer, clinician, and Juno Award-winning recording artist whose musicianship has made her one of the most respected figures in contemporary music. Best known for her longtime tenure with Prince and extensive work with Jeff Beck, Beyoncé, Chaka Khan, and many other acclaimed artists, Smith has performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages while building a celebrated solo career of her own. Recognized for her versatility, groove, and technical excellence, she continues to inspire audiences and fellow musicians through her recordings, performances, and contributions to the global music community.

Photo Credit: Jim Louvau



Photo Credit: Jim Louvau

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