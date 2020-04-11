THE PARALLEL'S Brand New Single 'Who I've Become' Out Now

After the release and critical acclaim of 2018's 'Weaver' on InVogue Records (which debuted at #40 on Billboard's Current Hard Music Chart), Toronto, ON's The Parallel is back and stronger than ever.

'Who I've Become' is a new and more powerful take on The Parallel's unique sound, featuring melodic hooks and a chorus that embodies the essence of commercial and modern metal music. The track thematically revolves around themes of insecurity and growth and is mixed with a crushing progressive edge.

The band says, "This track focuses around the topics of internal trial & error; the understanding that it's okay to feel anxious and show your emotions, and it's okay to stand up for yourself in circumstances you don't feel like you deserve."

The Parallel partnered with Nick Ingram (Hawthorne Heights, Hotel Books Convictions) at Capital House Studio to record and brought on producer Leo of Jim Bloom Recordings (Brand of Sacrifice) to produce, mix and master the track.

'Who I've Become' marks a turning point in the band's life, now operating independently and completely rebranding to further build the already established fanbase and direction The Parallel has accumulated over years of work.

The track marks the first single towards the band's upcoming record, which is due out mid to late 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You