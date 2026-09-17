THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU to Tour Sept. 25–Oct. 30; New LP Out October 16
Produced by Jeremy Comitas and Alexis Pareja, the album features frontman Jesse Korman exploring themes of visibility.
Equal Vision Records and The Number Twelve Looks Like You have released 'Glow In The Dark Skin,' the latest single from the New Jersey-bred progressive metalcore band's forthcoming studio album, Howls From The Holographic Heart, due out Friday, October 16. 'This song is about the desire to be truly seen,' the band says. 'Beneath our surface is a world of growth, beauty and complexity but it feels like no one notices until it's already disappearing.'
The music video for 'Glow In The Dark Skin' was directed by Jesse Korman and Kevin Veselka.
Produced by Jeremy Comitas (Senses Fail, Chiodos), Trae Titus, and The Number Twelve Looks Like You's Alexis Pareja, Howls From The Holographic Heart finds the band once again throwing themselves into their art in a way that stays true to their enduring vision. 'This is a very honest album,' frontman Jesse Korman explains. 'We don't want to live up to what everyone just expects of us, and at this point in our career, we have nothing to lose.'
The Number Twelve Looks Like You also recently announced its upcoming fall Mongrel 20th anniversary tour. Kicking off on Friday, September 25 in San Antonio, TX, the upcoming run will span the entire month of October, feature special guests Kaonashi, Blind Equation and Differences in select markets, and culminate in a performance at Mahall's in Lakewood, OH on Friday, October 30.
The Number Twelve Looks Like You have never been a band that follows trends, and they aren't about to start now. Correspondingly, for the band's sixth full-length, Howls From The Holographic Heart, the New Jersey-bred act once again indulged their creative impulses to create an album that no other group of musicians could possibly create. 'For this album, we wanted to do what The Number Twelve Looks Like You does and write something that is just completely unexpected,' explains vocalist Jesse Korman of the band's follow-up to 2019's Wild Gods. In order to accomplish this, Korman and his bandmates—guitarist Alexis Pareja, bassist Cody McCorry and drummer Michael DeMarco—leaned into both the technical and melodic wizardry that has established them as post-hardcore innovators for the past two decades without trying to consciously shape the outcome in any particular artistic direction.
Howls From The Holographic Heart is a showcase of the diverse influences that contribute to the band's overall sound. From the chaotic screamo of the album opener 'Trust Chaos' to the salsa death metal vibe of 'Joy Is A Weapon' (which features Foxy Shazam) and progressive pop of 'Glow In The Dark Skin,' the album may not make sense on paper, but works perfectly in its execution. 'I always try to write lyrics that capture the moment, so I continued that trend,' Korman explains. In that spirit, 'Dancing Before The Flood' was about the vocalist's response to the COVID pandemic while 'Joy Is A Weapon' is an ode to anti-violence. 'If you just look back at every single album we've made, it's just a timestamp of that time period, so 'Howls From The Holographic Heart' is just an extension of that,' Korman says. 'It's a timestamp of the duration of seven years.' Whether the vocalist is stretching out vocally on songs like 'Become A Ghost' or screaming with vitriol on 'Trust Chaos,' that sincere sentiment never wavers.
From the cover image and music to the overall aesthetic, Howls From The Holographic Heart is a cohesive collection of songs that isn't necessarily meant to appeal to everyone. That sense of liberation lies at the core of this album and explains why it's such a powerful artistic statement for the band. 'At the end of the day, we really choose our path,' Pareja summarizes, 'and hopefully people enjoy it.'
Tracklist
Trust Chaos
Glow In The Dark Skin
Dancing Before The Flood
False Face
Fangs Out
A Candle Awaits
Indeciso
Hard To Be Human
Volcanic March
Desire To Expire
Become A Ghost
Joy Is A Weapon
Tour Dates
September 25 — San Antonio, TX — The Rock Box (Vibes Stage) *
September 26 — Dallas, TX — Three Links *
September 28 — Mesa, AZ — The Rosetta Room *
September 29 — Las Vegas, NV — Area15 *#
September 30 — Los Angeles, CA — The Echo *#
October 01 — San Diego, CA — SOMA Sidestage *#
October 02 — Bakersfield, CA — Temblor Brewing Company *#
October 03 — Sacramento, CA — Harlow's *#
October 05 — Portland, OR — High Limit Room *#
October 06 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon *#
October 09 — Denver, CO — HQ *#
October 11 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest +
October 15 — Garwood, NJ — Crossroads *^
October 16 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom ^
October 17 — Millersville, PA — Phantom Power *^
October 18 — Brooklyn, NY — TV Eye *^
October 19 — Richmond, VA — Richmond Music Hall *^
October 20 — Greensboro, NC — Hangar 1819 *^
October 22 — Orlando, FL — Conduit *^
October 23 — Jacksonville, FL — The Albatross *^
October 24 — Atlanta, GA — Vinyl at Center Stage *^
October 25 — Nashville, TN — The End *^
October 27 — Columbus, OH — Ace of Cups *^
October 28 — Detroit, MI — The Crypt *^
October 29 — Buffalo, NY — Rec Room ^
October 30 — Lakewood, OH — Mahall's ^
* — w/ Kaonashi
# — w/ Blind Equation
^ — w/ Differences
+ — festival appearance
Photo Credit: Hope Glassel
Photo Credit: Hope Glassel
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