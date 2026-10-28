THE NEIGHBOURHOOD to Launch THE WOURLD TOUR II in March 2027

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The Neighbourhood has announced THE WOURLD TOUR II, a run of additional arena shows confirmed to begin in March 2027. THE WOURLD TOUR II kicks off on March 2nd in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena and runs through late July with more headlining dates in Europe. Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale on Thursday, October 29th at 10am local time ahead of the general on sale on Friday, October 30th at 10am local time. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Artist presale and shop through official ticketers by visiting tour.thenbhd.com. The announcement of these additional shows comes as the band head into the remaining dates of their current global, sold-out THE WOURLD TOUR.

With their latest album (((((ultraSOUND))))) and sold-out global THE WOURLD TOUR, The Neighbourhood have reached a remarkable chapter in their career. Along the way they've built a loyal fanbase who show up in force and bring an electric energy to every show. In a recent cover feature on The Neighbourhood, Pollstar noted 'they returned to the industry...wiser, refreshed and more beloved than they could ever imagine.' THE WOURLD TOUR had the band playing arenas across the globe including stops in Australia, New Zealand and Asia as well North America and Europe. With 13 dates left this year, THE WOURLD TOUR will end with two more sold-out shows in the band's hometown at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on December 4th and 5th. In addition to the 68 arena headlining dates, this year also saw the band deliver performances prominently featured at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza Chicago, Osheaga and Dia De Los Deftones festivals. In addition to these THE WOURLD TOUR II dates in 2027, The Neighbourhood have already been confirmed to play Innings Festival in Arizona, Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Estereo Picnic in Columbia, Lollapalooza Brazil, Pinkpop in The Netherlands, Release Athens Music Festival in Greece, Open'er Festival in Poland, NOS Alive! Festival in Portugal and Lollapalooza Berlin.

The Neighbourhood is California-based alternative rock band comprised of members Jesse Rutherford, Zach Abels, Brandon Fried, Jeremy Freeman, and Mikey Margott. Known for their genre-blending sound and moody aesthetic, the band formed in 2011 and broke through in 2013 with their double-Platinum debut album I Love You. The album features the multi-platinum hit 'Sweater Weather,' which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative chart. Following the success of their sophomore album Wiped Out! (2015) and a string of EPs, the group continued evolving their sound with The Neighbourhood (2018) and Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones (2020). With five multi-Platinum, six Platinum, and eight Gold certified singles along with two additional Platinum albums, The Neighbourhood has built a legacy of genre-defining work and is poised to begin a compelling new chapter. Their latest album (((((ultraSOUND))))), was released on Warner Records after a 5-year hiatus and met with excitement from fans across the globe. The album's single 'Private' is climbing Alternative Radio charts and the album has amassed 393 million global streams.

The Neighbourhood – The Wourld Tour II – 2027 headline & festival dates

February 28 — Tempe, AZ — Innings Festival

March 2 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

March 4 — St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena

March 6 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

March 7 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

March 12 — Buenos Aires, AR — Lollapalooza Argentina

March 13 — Santiago, CL — Lollapalooza Chile

March 19 — Bogota, CO — Festival Esterio Picnic

March 21 — Sao Paolo, BR — Lollapalooza Brazil

April 23 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

April 24 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

April 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

April 28 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

April 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

May 1 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

May 4 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

May 7 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 8 — Chicago, IL — United Center

May 11 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

May 14 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

May 15 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

June 20 — Landgraaf, NL — Pinkpop Festival

June 25 — Athens, GR — Release Athens Music Festival

July 2 — Gdynia, PL — Open'er Festiveal

July 5 — Luxembourg, LU — Luxexpo Open-Air

July 8 — Lisbon, PT — NOS Alive

July 13 — Florence, IT — Arena delle Cornacchie - Parco delle Cascine

July 15 — Vienna, AT — Metastadt Open Air

July 17 — Berlin, DE — Lollapalooza Berlin

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