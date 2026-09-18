THE MARY WALLOPERS to Launch Spring 2027 North American Tour

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Irish folk rock band The Mary Wallopers have released their third album Paddywhackery via BC Records. Paddywhackery follows 2023's acclaimed Irish Rock'n'Roll, the first album to feature original songs written by The Mary Wallopers. The new record marks a major leap forward, capturing a band operating with a confidence, chemistry, and raw power that sets them apart from virtually anyone else making music today.

Standout early singles from Paddywhackery include 'Crowns Of England' - described by The Guardian as 'sure to have Nigel Farage spitting his bitter out'; the band's pure and simple anti-gentrification anthem 'Landlord's Demise'; 'Kit Kat Club' which tells the tale of a drinking mission that 'sent them down to Hell' and sees the writer can proudly declare their own status as a socialist; and 'The Big Mixer,' an anthem to all of the workers who keep the machine going, whatever the circumstances, whatever the weather, whatever the pay.

Recorded over an intense two-week session in Liverpool with Skelly and engineer Chris Taylor, Paddywhackery harnesses the band's exhilarating live energy without sacrificing nuance or precision. The result is an album that bursts from the speakers with infectious verve, heart, and swagger - one that practically demands to be played again, and again, and again.

The band – Charles Hendy, Andrew Hendy, Ken Mooney, Róisín Barrett, Finnian O'Connor and Catriona Gribben – also recently announced their 2027 North American headline tour, kicking off March 4th in Philadelphia and including two nights at New York's Irving Plaza before wrapping in Los Angeles on April 2. Tickets for all North American Wallopers shows are available now via marywallopers.com.

North American Tour Dates

March 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

March 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

March 6 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

March 9 - Montréal, QC - Club Soda

March 10 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

March 12 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

March 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

March 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

March 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

March 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

March 19 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall & Cafe

March 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

March 23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Argo

March 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

March 26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

March 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

March 30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

April 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric

Paddywhackery Track Listing

01 - Crowns of England

02 - The Juice

03 - Seán na Sagart

04 - Smuggling the Tin

05 - Castlecoe Hill

06 - The Big Mixer

07 - Worker's Song

08 - Banks of the Roses

09 - Landlord's Demise

10 - Kit Kat Club

11 - Micky Dam

Photo Credit: Tom Beard



Photo Credit: Tom Beard

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