THE MARY WALLOPERS to Launch Spring 2027 North American Tour
The band will headline two nights at NYC's Irving Plaza and finish the tour in Los Angeles.
Irish folk rock band The Mary Wallopers have released their third album Paddywhackery via BC Records. Paddywhackery follows 2023's acclaimed Irish Rock'n'Roll, the first album to feature original songs written by The Mary Wallopers. The new record marks a major leap forward, capturing a band operating with a confidence, chemistry, and raw power that sets them apart from virtually anyone else making music today.
Standout early singles from Paddywhackery include 'Crowns Of England' - described by The Guardian as 'sure to have Nigel Farage spitting his bitter out'; the band's pure and simple anti-gentrification anthem 'Landlord's Demise'; 'Kit Kat Club' which tells the tale of a drinking mission that 'sent them down to Hell' and sees the writer can proudly declare their own status as a socialist; and 'The Big Mixer,' an anthem to all of the workers who keep the machine going, whatever the circumstances, whatever the weather, whatever the pay.
Recorded over an intense two-week session in Liverpool with Skelly and engineer Chris Taylor, Paddywhackery harnesses the band's exhilarating live energy without sacrificing nuance or precision. The result is an album that bursts from the speakers with infectious verve, heart, and swagger - one that practically demands to be played again, and again, and again.
The band – Charles Hendy, Andrew Hendy, Ken Mooney, Róisín Barrett, Finnian O'Connor and Catriona Gribben – also recently announced their 2027 North American headline tour, kicking off March 4th in Philadelphia and including two nights at New York's Irving Plaza before wrapping in Los Angeles on April 2. Tickets for all North American Wallopers shows are available now via marywallopers.com.
North American Tour Dates
March 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
March 5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
March 6 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
March 9 - Montréal, QC - Club Soda
March 10 - Ottawa, ON - The Bronson
March 12 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
March 13 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
March 14 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
March 16 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
March 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
March 19 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
March 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall & Cafe
March 21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
March 23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Argo
March 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
March 26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum
March 29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
March 30 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
April 1 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
April 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Pacific Electric
Paddywhackery Track Listing
01 - Crowns of England
02 - The Juice
03 - Seán na Sagart
04 - Smuggling the Tin
05 - Castlecoe Hill
06 - The Big Mixer
07 - Worker's Song
08 - Banks of the Roses
09 - Landlord's Demise
10 - Kit Kat Club
11 - Micky Dam
Photo Credit: Tom Beard
Photo Credit: Tom Beard
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