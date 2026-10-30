Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE LUCKY EEJITS Release 'NIGHTMARE' Single From Forthcoming EP
The East Bay band previews their forthcoming four-song digital EP with the catchy new single.
Oakland, California punk rock 'n' roll quartet The Lucky Eejits are back with 'Nightmare,' the title track from their forthcoming four-song digital EP, arriving spring 2027 via Hey!Fever Records.
Pairing catchy riffs with an in-your-face punk rock edge, the East Bay band channels a period of personal change into a compact new collection. 'Nightmare' offers the first look at a record shaped by shared experiences and a desire to keep things direct and hard-hitting.
'We were super stoked to get back into the studio and lay down these new songs,' says frontman Casey FitzPatrick. ''Nightmare' was a song we'd been working on for quite a while, so it feels great to finally be able to share it. The song was inspired by the major life changes we were all experiencing in our personal lives at the time.'
That experience helped set the direction for the full EP, giving its four songs a common thread.
'This time around, we wanted to take a quick, hard hitting approach with a four song EP,' FitzPatrick continues. 'It felt right for where we were as a band, and the common theme running through all four songs gives the EP its own identity.'
With Nightmare, The Lucky Eejits bring those changes into focus through the catchy, scrappy punk rock 'n' roll at the heart of their sound. Additional release details will be announced.
The single can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode