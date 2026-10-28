THE HU Performs at UNESCO Event to Celebrate Heritage and Peace

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mongolian rock band THE HU took the stage at a UN event to celebrate the vital role of culture and artists in fostering global harmony, dialogue, and intercultural understanding.

The 'Pump Up The Volume For Peace' event highlighted UNESCO's mission to safeguard living heritage and cultural diversity across the globe, while underscoring the band's ongoing dedication to humanitarian values.

During the event at UNESCO's Paris headquarters, the band performed songs from their recent album, HUN, and announced a donation to UNESCO supported by their global fanbase, reaffirming their shared mission to protect tangible and intangible cultural traditions for future generations.

Galaa, lead throat singer and Morin Khuur player for The HU, said: 'We are very grateful to be donating back to UNESCO with the help of our fans and promoting peace in our messaging.'

'On this event, we hope to not only inspire people to keep their history alive by using their ancient instruments to create depth but also hope to promote peace across the world in this tumultuous time. Everyone's voice matters and we want every one of you to use your unique voice to inspire others and promote peace.'

Founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, The HU have earned worldwide acclaim for pioneering 'Hunnu Rock', a groundbreaking genre that fuses heavy metal and rock with traditional Mongolian instrumentation and vocal techniques. Their explosive performances showcase centuries-old traditions, including the Khöömei throat-singing technique, the tsuur flute, and the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), all inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The band's name derives from the Mongolian root word for 'human being', mirroring their deep-seated humanistic commitment. Through their lyrics and international platform, The HU actively champions vital social causes, including environmental protection, respect for diversity, gender equality, and cultural identity, while working to preserve endangered regional dialects at risk of disappearing.

In recognition of their international impact and cultural advocacy, The HU were designated as UNESCO Artists for Peace in November 2022. This prestigious title recognised their extraordinary contribution to promoting Mongolian cultural heritage on the world stage and advancing UNESCO's core values of mutual understanding and dialogue. The band members also serve as Cultural Envoys of Mongolia and are recipients of the Order of Genghis Khan, Mongolia's highest state honor.

Turning the page on what promises to be a bold creative chapter, Hunnu Rock pioneers THE HU — Galaa (morin khuur, throat singing), Jaya (tumur khuur, tsuur, throat singing), Enkush (morin khuur, throat singing), and Temka (tovshuur, throat singing) — released their third full-length album, HUN, on July 24 via BETTER NOISE MUSIC, which contains 11 songs that connect the world to Mongolian culture and its unique core values of natural preservation and spiritual connection with the earth.

The band is currently playing the final shows of their 'Warrior Chant Tour,' which brought them across 22 cities in Europe and the United Kingdom, thrilling their crowds with breathtaking performances of new songs and well-known fan favorites.

About Better Noise Music

BETTER NOISE MUSIC, the artist development company, is the premiere independent Record Label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, In This Moment, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, NOTHING MORE, The HU, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 16 Hrs 29 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone