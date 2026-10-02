Better Noise Music Celebrates Rocktober with New Albums and Vinyl Sales

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BETTER NOISE MUSIC (BNM) is taking part in 'ROCKTOBER' — the annual celebration of rock music for the entire month of October — with a vast array of new music and releases from the independent music label's current roster as well as compilations from its extensive catalog.

The month-long 'Rocktober' sale features 25% off bundles and merch, 30% off catalog releases and 20% off select 2026 releases, featuring Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, From Ashes to New, In This Moment, Yellowcard, NOTHING MORE, Asking Alexandria, and more.

The label started festivities early, treating rock fans with new albums from Five Finger Death Punch (Legacy), From Ashes To New (Reflections), In This Moment (Witch), The HU (HUN), Yellowcard (Better Days, Deluxe), and Eva Under Fire (Villainous).

BETTER NOISE MUSIC also just released new music, including Five Finger Death Punch's 'Nails In The Coffin,' Sabaton's 'Templars Feat. Pop Evil,' Bad Wolves' 'Jolene,' From Ashes To New's 'Love Me,' In This Moment's 'I Want To Believe' (Feat. Dayseeker), The Rasmus' 'Forever Young,' and Death Valley Dreams' 'Wicked Game.'

The label will keep the music coming throughout ROCKTOBER with a maxi single from Finger Eleven and their 'Last Night on Earth' track on October 9; new music from Soil with the track 'Enemy X' on October 30; and new music coming from Bad Wolves and The Funeral Portrait in 2026.

Catalog Titles Featured

Five Finger Death Punch – Best Of Volumes 1&2

From Ashes to New – Black Out Deluxe and Standard album

The Funeral Portrait – Greetings From Suffocate City Deluxe and Standard album

Five Finger Death Punch – AfterLife Deluxe and Standard album

The Hu – Rumble of Thunder Deluxe and Standard album

Nothing More – Carnal Deluxe and Standard album

Bad Wolves – Die About It Deluxe and Standard album

Eva Under Fire – Love, Drugs & Misery Deluxe and Standard album

BETTER NOISE MUSIC is the premiere independent music label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music, founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Finger Eleven, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, Nothing More, The Rasmus, The HU, From Ashes To New, The Funeral Portrait, Solence, and Eva Under Fire. Partnering with FUGA, AMPED, and Membran, the company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Mediabase's #1 Active Rock Label as well as Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024. The label previously made history by ranking as Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint for five years in a row (2018-2022).

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