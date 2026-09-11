THE HU Release 'Warrior Chant' Video, Announce UK/Europe Tour Fall 2026

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THE HU have released an official music video for their song 'Warrior Chant,' from their new album HUN, out now via Better Noise Music.

Following the globally successful release of their third full-length record HUN (digitally and on CD), Hunnu Rock pioneers THE HU are presenting a new music video for the song Warrior Chant, which was released in March this year ahead of the new album. The official music video is available here:

Galaa commented: 'Warrior Chant has our signature rhythm that our fans fell in love with and everyone who will listen and know us will say that it is our song. Our third album has bit of everything -rhythm wise, and we see that as a progress of expanding the Hunnu Rock genre. This song has the rhythm that is original to us and is rooted in Mongolian culture. Enkush and I focused on horse head fiddle solos by imitating the horse gait and you will hear the rhythm throughout the song. Of course Jaya perfected the rhythm by adding Mongolian wind instrument, Unu did heavy percussion drum throughout. Mongolian traditional instruments are heavily used on this song and our die hard fans are going to love it!'

The band is set to launch vinyl variations of the new album starting from 11th September with Germany, Austria and Switzerland, following with wider Europe on 18th September and ultimately with the UK on 9th October, all via Better Noise Music. Fans can expect the box set to arrive later in October. All album variants are available for purchase and pre-order at thehu.lnk.to/hun.

HUN finds THE HU at the peak of their powers thus far. They expand the scope of their signature soundscape with 11 tracks steeped in the lore and legend of Mongolia, yet uplifted with universal ambition. The new formats will allow fans to fully delve into THE HU's musical domain and appreciate the Hunnu Rock experience to the fullest.

HUN Track Listing

'Warrior Chant'

'Lost Soul'*

'The Men'

'Echoes of My Father'

'Shadow'

'Horsemen'

'Greed'

'The Real You'

'Grey Hun'

'Universe'

'Second Face'

*Version of 'Lost Soul' (Featuring Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE) will only appear on the digital version of HUN

THE HU's live performances have become legendary, and the band will return to the UK and Europe this fall for a headline tour with Skáld. THE HU will bring their soundscape and performance across stages throughout the UK and Europe. Beginning in the Scottish capital in September, the tour will see the band perform all the way to November across 23 cities and nine countries, including London, Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Warsaw.

THE HU commented: 'What is up our UK and Europe fans? It has been a while since we came to you. Our new setlist is full of hope and energy and as usual The Hu fashion, we will have brand new performance with fiery attitude. Come to our long-awaited shows and let's have some fun together!'

Before heading to the UK and Europe for the headline tour, THE HU completed an extensive co-headline tour with Apocalyptica and are now part of the Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 'Freaks On Parade' U.S. tour alongside Orgy. THE HU have also performed at EddFest earlier this summer.

UK & European Tour Dates

Tue 29th Sep - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow (UK)

Thu 1st Oct - Prospect Building, Bristol (UK)

Fri 2nd Oct - O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth (UK)

Sat 3rd Oct - O2 City Hall, Newcastle (UK)

Mon 5th Oct - The Telegraph, Belfast (UK)

Tue 6th Oct - 3Olympia Theathre, Dublin (IE)

Thu 8th Oct - O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham (UK)

Fri 9th Oct - O2 Academy Brixton, London (UK)

Sat 10th Oct - O2 Apollo, Manchester (UK)

Sun 11th Oct - UEA, Norwich (UK)

Wed 14th Oct - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels (BE)

Thu 15th Oct - Sporthalle, Hamburg (DE)

Sat 17th Oct - Tonhalle, Munich (DE)

Sun 18th Oct - Columbiahalle, Berlin (DE)

Mon 19th Oct - Stodola, Warsaw (PL)

Tue 20th Oct - Stodola, Warsaw (PL)

Thu 22nd Oct - Palladium, Cologne (DE)

Fri 23rd Oct - Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht (NL)

Sat 24th Oct - 013, Tilburg (NL)

Tue 27th Oct - L'Olympia, Paris (FR)

Wed 28th Oct - Le Radiant, Lyon (FR)

Fri 30th Oct - X-tra, Zurich (CH)

Sat 31st Oct - Rockhal, Esch-Sur-Alzette (LU)

Sun 1st Nov - Ancienne Blegique, Bruxelles (BEL)

Tickets will be available here.

8/29 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/30 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/1 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre

9/2 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

9/4 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/5 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9/6 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

9/9 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10 — Kansas City, MO — MORTON Amphitheater

9/12 — Greenwood Village, CO — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

9/14 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/16 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/17 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

9/18 — Ridgefield, WA — Cascades Amphitheater

9/20 — Concord, CA — Toyota Pavilion at Concord

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