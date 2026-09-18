THE FLUX CAPACITORS to Perform at THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS 40th Anniversary

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On Saturday, October 3, 2026, '80s tribute band The Flux Capacitors will play a full one-hour set from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Dynasty Typewriter, immediately preceding Giving Back with The Real Ghostbusters: A 40th Anniversary Celebration. The band will then open the main program at 2:00 PM with a performance of the iconic THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS theme song.

Presented by nonprofit Saturday Morning Cartoons United in collaboration with Sony Pictures, Ghost Corps and Ghostbusters Give Back, the special charity event will celebrate four decades of the beloved animated series with original cast members, a live script reading, a screening, exclusive surprises and more.

The appearance continues The Flux Capacitors' longstanding connection to the Ghostbusters universe. The band previously performed alongside Ray Parker Jr. at Ghostbusters Fan Fest at Sony Pictures Studios in 2019, wrote the original theme for GHOSTBUSTERS NEWS and created the title track for the augmented-reality game GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE SCARE, a reimagining of Rockwell's 'Somebody's Watching Me.'

Known for channeling the energy, spectacle and unapologetic fun of the 1980s, The Flux Capacitors will kick off the afternoon with a full set of '80s favorites from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Following the set, they will launch the anniversary program with THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS theme, bringing the music and spirit of Saturday morning television back to life.

The afternoon's main program will feature a special live script reading with members of the original cast and special guests, including Laura Summer ('Janine,' voice actor), Maurice LaMarche ('Dr. Egon Spengler,' voice actor), Phil LaMarr (MADTV, FUTURAMA) as 'Winston,' Laraine Newman (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE) and additional surprise guests. Together, they will bring the voices, humor and paranormal mayhem of THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS back to the stage for a one-of-a-kind 40th anniversary celebration.

The reading is cast and produced by Patrick Cotnoir (THE George Lucas TALK SHOW, HEY, THAT'S ME! A COMMENTARY PODCAST).

In addition to the live reading and musical performances, the celebration will include a special screening of THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS and the independent animated short MCBUSTERS, created by Myke Chillian. Inspired by the world and spirit of THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS, the short offers another example of the creative influence the franchise has had on generations of artists and animators.

Attendees can also expect exclusive surprises throughout the afternoon, along with the opportunity to preview a special selection of Ghostbusters merchandise and take a piece of the 40th anniversary celebration home with them.

The event is part of the spirit of Ghostbusters Give Back, the franchise's commitment to harnessing the power of Ghostbusters fandom in support of charitable causes and communities. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Starlight Children's Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill children and their families through programs—including character-themed hospital gowns—provided free of charge to children's hospitals nationwide.

'We're incredibly grateful to the Saturday Morning Cartoons United team and the Ghostbusters community for coming together to help us transform the hospital experience for young patients, bringing moments of fun, happiness, and normalcy to an unfamiliar environment,' says Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation. 'The funds raised from this event will provide more programs like our Ghostbusters-themed Starlight Hospital Gowns to children's hospitals nationwide, helping kids feel like Ghostbusters themselves as they take on the challenges of a hospital stay.'

Originally premiering in 1986, THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS became one of the defining animated series of its era, expanding the world of Ghostbusters for a generation of Saturday morning viewers. With its memorable characters, distinctive humor, unforgettable music and beloved voice performances, the series continues to attract a devoted following 40 years later.

Event Details

The Flux Capacitors will perform their full one-hour set from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Giving Back with The Real Ghostbusters: A 40th Anniversary Celebration will follow from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets and additional event information are available through Dynasty Typewriter at www.dynastytypewriter.com. Livestream tickets are available at dynasty.tv.

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