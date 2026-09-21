THE EXILES Release Music Video for I'M THE ONE

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THE EXILES have released the music video for the track 'I'm The One' from their album 'Turning Time,' available now on Bad Reputation Records.

The first single 'Rainmaker' recently entered the top 10 on 97 Underground radio, debuting at #4.

Lead guitarist Sean Manning talks about the song 'I'm The One,' 'I was really into Jimmy's Outrider solo album when I initially wrote this riff. I love the Telecaster—such a raw and honest guitar. Paul came up with the chorus, which really finishes it off, and I added the heavy Les Paul onto the new track here in Dallas at Empire Studios.

And it sounds like I nicked some early Bernie Marsden rhythm work for the chorus.'

The digital album is available on all digital platforms. It can be streamed and purchased now on Bandcamp.

Turning Time Track List

01. Turning Time

02. Rainmaker

03. Soul Woman

04. Tearing Up A Storm

05. Ain't No Fool

06. Travelling Blues

07. Friend

08. Feminine Side

09. Richmond Castle Walk

10. Woman Let It Shine

11. Mission Bell

12. Soul Has No Home

13. I'm The One

14. High Old Times

15. Carry You Home

About The Exiles

Formed by English guitarist Sean Manning, whose credits include stints with HURRICANE and Quiet Riot offshoot, LITTLE WOMEN, and fellow Brit Paul Rafferty, the original vocalist for BONHAM, The Exiles were mainstays on the Southern California music scene in the early 1990s writing and recording a wealth of material and performing at venues such as the Troubadour, Whisky a Go Go, FM Station, and Club Lingerie.

After originally moving to Los Angeles, CA to accompany his close friend and newly minted DIO axeman, Rowan Robertson, and intending to study jazz, things changed when Manning was introduced to Rafferty by legendary local music journalist, Jon Sutherland. Discovering their mutual love for British blues rock and bands such as Free, Bad Company, Led Zeppelin, and Faces, the duo quickly formed a strong writing partnership and recruited Hollywood-based English bassist, Paul Andrew Stanley. After briefly utilizing the services of former WHITE LION/CITIES drummer, Greg D'Angelo, the line-up was completed with the addition of Terry Mascall, a young John Bonham-style pounder from Cambridge.

'The Exiles were quintessentially an English band, four English blokes living in Hollywood playing classic rock.... just as Nirvana and grunge hit the scene!', laughs Manning. 'Paul and I were writing constantly over the course of the year, often up at Franklin Canyon reservoir, which resulted in all these tunes on the 'Turning Time' album. It's a pretty broad pallete from traditional rock to some soul and blues numbers. Heavy electric to acoustic and mandolin with orchestration. I was and still am a huge admirer of Jimmy Page's use of light and shade in the Zeppelin compositions. That sort of approach was really inspirational to us.'

While the bulk of the material on 'Turning Time' was recorded by the classic Exiles line-up, engineered and mixed by brothers Ricky Delana (NAZARETH, KIX) and Eddie Delana (Quiet Riot, RHINO BUCKET), Manning and Rafferty would also team up with Pat Benatar alumni, drummer Myron Grombacher and bassist Frank Linx, on 'Tearing Up A Storm' and the album's ferocious title track opener, helmed by Benatar guitarist, Neil Giraldo, at his Malibu studio. Album closers 'High Old Times' and 'Carry You Home', the latter with Richard Baker (SANTANA, GINO VANNELLI) on flute and keyboards, were cut with Roger Sommers (TESLA, RIVERDOGS) at Royaltone Studios in North Hollywood and feature Dave Salinas (Kenny Loggins, DON FELDER) on drums.

First released in a limited capacity in 1996 as SEAN MANNING & PAUL RAFFERTY - 'The Exiles', 'Turning Time' constitutes an extensive re-working of the original 10 songs and adds five previously unheard bonus tracks unearthed by Manning during the process of transferring old reels to digital, including the stirring 'Soul Woman', 'Ain't No Fool', a hypnotic ROLLING STONES-esque number, and 'Soul Has No Home', conjuring shades of early Rod Stewart.

Working at Empire Sound studios in Dallas TX over the course of several months, Manning added guitars and backing vocals to most of the tracks and brought in veteran keyboardist, Jeff Jacobs, whose credits include FOREIGNER and Billy Joel, to add Hammond B3 organ, piano, as well as strings to the album's magnum opus, 'Richmond Castle Walk', a not so subtle nod to Led Zeppelin.

'I am extremely pleased with how everything turned out', states Manning who produced the project and re-mixed the album, assisted by Empire Sound operator, Alex Gerst. 'When we recorded these songs originally, they were just quality demos, but we really didn't get the chance to fully flesh things out the way we would have under different circumstances. I am grateful 'Turning Time' has afforded me the opportunity to return to the studio one more time and create a whole new album in the process.'

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