THE EXILES Release SOUL WOMAN Video, Echoing Led Zeppelin's Black Dog
The track appears on the band's album Turning Time, released via Bad Reputation Records.
THE EXILES have released a music video for their track SOUL WOMAN, taken from the band's album TURNING TIME, now available on Bad Reputation Records.
You can watch the video at:
'This is a song I had completely forgotten about and 'rediscovered' on the master tapes when they were kindly sent to me by Tom Whalley. Hearing it again after 20 years, I immediately felt it was a great track and was determined to take it from the demo it was—just scratch guitar, vocal, drums, and bass—and turn it into a fully produced song.
The opening always reminded me of 'Black Dog' by Led Zeppelin, so I really wanted to build on that feel by adding more guitar layers and Hammond to do it justice. I ended up adding around three additional guitar tracks, including slide and a more 'jangly' 335 part for the Jimmy Page-style breakdown before the slide solo kicks in.
I actually like the looseness—very Zeppelin—of the breakdown and middle section, as it plays nicely against the bigger, more traditional chorus. I also added backing vocals, and Jeff's Hammond playing really brings the whole track together and finishes it off perfectly.'
Purchase the CD: https://badreputation.fr/THE-EXILES-TURNING-TIME
Turning Time Track List
01. Turning Time
02. Rainmaker
03. Soul Woman
04. Tearing Up A Storm
05. Ain't No Fool
06. Travelling Blues
07. Friend
08. Feminine Side
09. Richmond Castle Walk
10. Woman Let It Shine
11. Mission Bell
12. Soul Has No Home
13. I'm The One
14. High Old Times
15. Carry You Home
Credits
Tracks 1, 4
Vocal – Paul Rafferty
All Guitars – Sean Manning
Harmonica – Sean Manning
Bass – Frank Linx
Drums – Myron Grombacher
Keys – Jeff Jacobs
Tracks 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Vocal – Paul Rafferty
All Guitars – Sean Manning
Bass – Paul Andrew Stanley
Drums – Terry Mascall
Keys – Jeff Jacobs
Drums – Alex Gerst ('Ain't No Fool')
Harmonica – John Peyton ('T. Blues')
Tracks 14, 15
Vocal – Paul Rafferty
All Guitars & Bass – Sean Manning
Drums – Dave Salinas
Keys – Richard Baker & Jeff Jacobs
The digital version of TURNING TIME is set to become available on all digital platforms, with pre-orders currently open on Bandcamp. The album's ten-track list also includes TURNING TIME, RAINMAKER, TEARING UP A STORM, AIN'T NO FOOL, TRAVELLING BLUES, FRIEND, FEMININE SIDE, RICHMOND CASTLE WALK, and WOMAN LET IT SHINE.