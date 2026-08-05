THE EXILES Release SOUL WOMAN Video, Echoing Led Zeppelin's Black Dog

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THE EXILES have released a music video for their track SOUL WOMAN, taken from the band's album TURNING TIME, now available on Bad Reputation Records.

You can watch the video at:

'This is a song I had completely forgotten about and 'rediscovered' on the master tapes when they were kindly sent to me by Tom Whalley. Hearing it again after 20 years, I immediately felt it was a great track and was determined to take it from the demo it was—just scratch guitar, vocal, drums, and bass—and turn it into a fully produced song.

The opening always reminded me of 'Black Dog' by Led Zeppelin, so I really wanted to build on that feel by adding more guitar layers and Hammond to do it justice. I ended up adding around three additional guitar tracks, including slide and a more 'jangly' 335 part for the Jimmy Page-style breakdown before the slide solo kicks in.

I actually like the looseness—very Zeppelin—of the breakdown and middle section, as it plays nicely against the bigger, more traditional chorus. I also added backing vocals, and Jeff's Hammond playing really brings the whole track together and finishes it off perfectly.'

Purchase the CD: https://badreputation.fr/THE-EXILES-TURNING-TIME

Turning Time Track List

01. Turning Time

02. Rainmaker

03. Soul Woman

04. Tearing Up A Storm

05. Ain't No Fool

06. Travelling Blues

07. Friend

08. Feminine Side

09. Richmond Castle Walk

10. Woman Let It Shine

11. Mission Bell

12. Soul Has No Home

13. I'm The One

14. High Old Times

15. Carry You Home

Credits

Tracks 1, 4

Vocal – Paul Rafferty

All Guitars – Sean Manning

Harmonica – Sean Manning

Bass – Frank Linx

Drums – Myron Grombacher

Keys – Jeff Jacobs

Tracks 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13

Vocal – Paul Rafferty

All Guitars – Sean Manning

Bass – Paul Andrew Stanley

Drums – Terry Mascall

Keys – Jeff Jacobs

Drums – Alex Gerst ('Ain't No Fool')

Harmonica – John Peyton ('T. Blues')

Tracks 14, 15

Vocal – Paul Rafferty

All Guitars & Bass – Sean Manning

Drums – Dave Salinas

Keys – Richard Baker & Jeff Jacobs

The digital version of TURNING TIME is set to become available on all digital platforms, with pre-orders currently open on Bandcamp. The album's ten-track list also includes TURNING TIME, RAINMAKER, TEARING UP A STORM, AIN'T NO FOOL, TRAVELLING BLUES, FRIEND, FEMININE SIDE, RICHMOND CASTLE WALK, and WOMAN LET IT SHINE.

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