THE CLOCKWORKS Share New Performance Film 'Live at the Rio'

Blending angular post-punk aggression with razor-sharp lyrical observations on everything from social stagnation to corporate drivel, The Clockworks are building fierce upward momentum. Alan McGee signed the band to his It's Creation Baby label after what he describes as the best rehearsal he's seen since Oasis, and everything indicates that The Clockworks are on a similar path. Early airplay support has included Annie Mac at Radio 1, Steve Lamacq at 6 Music, and even Iggy Pop, who played four of their songs in one night on his 6 Music show.

The band's rise continues as they today unveil the new performance film 'Live At The Rio'. The video coincides with news of The Clockwork's first ever North American tour, which will see them play six shows as guests to the iconic Pixies and a US debut headline gig at NYC's Mercury Lounge before culminating at the Riot Fest in Chicago.

"Watch 'Live At The Rio' here: https://www.theclockworks.band/

"We're thrilled to be sharing the stage with one of our favourite bands," says frontman James McGregor. "The fact it's our first time in the States makes it all the sweeter. The 'Live at the Rio' stemmed from a concept we've had for a while now, and it finally came together thanks to the good people at The Rio'."

If you're new to The Clockworks, then 'Live At The Rio' (filmed at The Rio in Dalston) is the perfect introduction. McGregor exudes an unorthodox charisma with his intense delivery and observational lyricism, while the band - completed by Sean Connelly (guitar), Tom Freeman (bass) and Damian Greaney (drums) - fire on all cylinders with equal measures of tightness and ferocity.

The set includes three of their key songs to date - "The Future Is Not What It Was," "Bills and Pills" and "Can I Speak to a Manager?" - and is completed by a new song, the existential slow burner "Hall of Fame."

Their performance is heightened by the video's visual aesthetic. As The Clockworks perform in front of a backdrop of classic black-and-white film footage, the sparse lighting provides an understated cinematic elegance. It's a style that recalls the live performances from The Roadhouse in David Lynch's 'Twin Peaks'. 'Live At The Rio' was directed by Oscar J Ryan and The Clockworks.

Formed in Galway, The Clockworks sold-out a hometown show at Róisín Dubh late in 2019 before relocating to London, where the stresses and strains that come with living in a major city inspired a new slant to McGregor's lyrics.