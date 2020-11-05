THE BLANK CANVAS Podcast With Lee Rogers to Welcome Colin Hays

Life is a blank canvas and you paint your own story.

Available from Monday 9th November, 2020 The podcast from prolific director & producer Lee Rogers - chatting with the trail blazers, artists, thought leaders, athletes, entrepreneurs and creators - stellar individuals who inspire us to live large.



Renaissance man doesn't come close to describing the Colin Hay.



Best known as the lead singer and guitarist of eighties, Grammy award winning hit machine Men At Work, Colin's diverse career has seen him cross the globe, touring the US, UK and Europe with his solo troubadour style performances, showcasing songs from his 13 solo album releases.



The troubadour tells the story of the culture and the world around him. Hay does this with sharp wit, that visceral voice and songwriting that puts him in rarified air with the very best.



Colin toured internationally with legendary 'Beatle' Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band in 2018 and 2019 and a Hay-penned song, "What's My Name," not only made its way onto Starr's most recent album but became the title track.



"It was a real privilege to spend an hour in conversation with Colin. He's a deep thinker but brings so much heart and humour to his work, you can't help but be moved by him." Lee Rogers



"Sometimes it's tricky to know what your authentic self is, because sometimes you get caught out, you look at yourself in the mirror and you think you think your telling yourself the truth but you're not sure sometimes. You know, it's just occupying your space and just having that be enough. I remember sitting there out the back one day, I was off the drink, and I remember just sitting there, trying to meditate, and I stood up and I just felt my feet were on the ground and I raised my hands up and I felt like I could touch the sky. I felt connected. I think, if I feel connected, if I feel like I'm going forward, but I'm kind of at the same time being propelled, then I'm ok." Colin Hay.



"I got to play a few of my favourite Colin Hay songs during this podcast, including 'Now and the Evermore', the first single from his forthcoming album." Lee Rogers



The Scotland-born, Australia-raised singer-songwriter and lead singer, songwriter and frontman of Men at Work.



Colin's intimate live shows are the stuff of legend. The range of artists who cite him as a muse or who have found themselves on stage with him in the past few years spans the genre landscape from heavy metal to Americana to Cuban masters of rhythm and beyond. His inclusion as a playlist favorite for acts as disparate as Metallica and the Lumineers reflects his continuing relevance and broad appeal.



As an actor Colin has performed in films such as The Craic, Cosi, Raw Silk and Georgia. On television he could be seen in Jack Irish: Bad Debts, Lowdown, Scrubs and The Larry Sanders Show. On stage he made his debut appearance for Melbourne Theatre Company's Twelfth Night as Feste, appeared in the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust production of Ned Kelly and most recently played a role in the American TV show The Resident.



His television appearances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and ABC's Greatest Hits in the US and in Australia, Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery and the acclaimed virtual duet of "Downunder" with Delta Goodrem from the Music From The Homefront television special.



A prolific songwriter, Colin's songs have appeared in the film Garden State, and TV shows Modern Family and Scrubs. He is the subject of the 2015 documentary film, Waiting for My Real Life.



Hay is currently working on a follow-up to FIERCE MERCY for an early 2021 release on Compass Records.

