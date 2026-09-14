THE BEATLES Release Previously Unreleased "Norwegian Wood" Take

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UMG and Apple Corps Ltd. have released 'Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second Version - Take 2)' from the forthcoming expanded Special Edition of The Beatles' landmark 1965 album RUBBER SOUL.

The first version of what was then called 'This Bird Has Flown' was recorded during the first day of sessions for RUBBER SOUL and featured George Harrison's new discovery, the sitar. The band were not happy with this version, so nine days later they taped three more performances.

On take two, track one featured John Lennon's acoustic guitar, Paul McCartney's bass, Ringo Starr on drums and George playing drone notes on sitar. George added more sitar on tracks two and three, with John and Paul's vocals also recorded on track three. Rather than starting with an instrumental version of the verse melody, as the final version does, this arrangement opens with double-tracked sitar playing the tune of the bridge section.

George had first been exposed to the sound of the sitar during the filming of Help! and became increasingly curious about Indian music. During a meeting with members of The Byrds in Los Angeles, David Crosby spoke about the music of Ravi Shankar, which prompted George to explore his recordings.

George explained how the instrument came to be used: 'It felt very familiar to me to listen to that music. Around that time I'd bought a cheap sitar in a shop called Indiacraft in London. When we were working on 'Norwegian Wood', it just needed something and it was quite spontaneous. I picked the sitar up and kind of found the notes. We put it on and it seemed to hit the spot and that was it.'

'Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second Version - Take 2)' is included in the forthcoming RUBBER SOUL Special Edition, newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. The expanded collection opens the studio doors on the making of RUBBER SOUL, bringing together 24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos, alongside the album's new stereo mix, original mono mix, original Capitol U.S. album version and the contemporary 'Day Tripper' / 'We Can Work It Out' single.

Following the release of 'Michelle (Take 1)' at the time of the Special Edition announcement, followed by 'Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape),' 'Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second Version - Take 2)' is the latest recording to be made available ahead of the release on October 2.

First released on December 3, 1965, RUBBER SOUL marked a pivotal moment in The Beatles' evolution. Arriving at the end of a remarkable year that saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr reach artistic and commercial heights, the album revealed a band pushing beyond the conventions of pop music and embracing a more adventurous approach to songwriting and recording.

The RUBBER SOUL Special Edition will be released on October 2 and is available to pre-order now across multiple LP, CD and Blu-ray formats. 'Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Second Version - Take 2)' features on both the Super Deluxe and Deluxe editions.

The Beatles remain one of the most successful and influential acts in history. More than five decades after their split, their music continues to resonate across generations, from fans who lived through Beatlemania in the 1960s to new audiences discovering 'Hey Jude' and 'Let It Be' through streaming and social media. Beyond record sales, they reshaped fashion, youth culture, songwriting and album production, sparked the 'British Invasion' in America, and redefined popular music with groundbreaking albums like RUBBER SOUL and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Their legacy continues to draw millions of visitors to landmarks such as Abbey Road Studios, where fans still flock to recreate the iconic Abbey Road crossing photo. In an announcement made earlier this month, 3 Savile Row, the location of their iconic rooftop concert, is to be made into the first official fan experience, opening in 2027. Looking ahead, an eagerly anticipated four-film Beatles cinematic event is set for release in April 2028 through Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Directed by Sam Mendes, it will star Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney) and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison).

More than six decades after its original release, RUBBER SOUL remains a defining moment in The Beatles' story as an album that bridged the craze of Beatlemania and the experimentation that would follow on Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and beyond.

Photo Credit: Apple Corps Ltd



Photo Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

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