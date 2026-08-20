David Myhr to Release Beatles-Inspired Single SAY YES

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Swedish power-pop songwriter and former Merrymakers frontman David Myhr will release his new single 'Say Yes' on September 18, coinciding with the physical release of his third solo album, Everything Is All About You, via Oglio Entertainment. The album will arrive digitally on October 2. Serving as the album's primary focus track, 'Say Yes' pairs driving piano, lush vocal harmonies, and a sweeping horn arrangement with an uplifting message about embracing love, possibility, and optimism.

Opening the album with the fitting line, 'And in the beginning, there's a tiny spark,' the Beatles-inspired song captures Myhr's gift for timeless melodies, intricate arrangements, and classic pop craftsmanship.

'I'm really proud of this one,' says Myhr. 'It's exactly the kind of pop song I would love to hear on the radio in a parallel world where melodic pop, lush vocal harmonies, and nice chord progressions rule the airwaves. I have a feeling it might be one of the crown jewels in my whole catalog, so I feel great about it being the focus track of the new album.'

Although Myhr's work—both as a solo artist and with The Merrymakers—has largely been guitar-driven, 'Say Yes' gives the piano a starring role.

'I've always had a soft spot for piano-based pop,' Myhr explains. 'Having grown up on The Beatles, Wings, and, to some extent, ABBA, I just love the sound of a bright and punchy piano. I've always liked Elton John, and recently I've gotten into Billy Joel a little bit as well. I was also a big fan of Ben Folds Five in the '90s. I love piano pop, and I love sitting at the piano and coming up with small tunes.'

The song's journey began in 2013, when Myhr came up with its verse melody while sitting at a piano after a day of teaching. He brought the idea to longtime collaborator Bill DeMain during their first Nashville writing session in 2015, but the song remained unfinished for several years.

After completing his 2018 solo album Lucky Day, Myhr revisited the melody and sent it back to DeMain, who returned with poetic verses and a simple phrase that became the heart of the chorus: 'Say yes.'

The pandemic and the birth of Myhr's first child briefly shifted his priorities, although he still released the high-energy power-pop EP And Now This during that period. Myhr and DeMain eventually reconnected during lockdown to complete the chorus and add a bridge.

DeMain also worked a subtle reference to John Lennon and Yoko Ono into the third verse with the line, 'It's written in the ceiling, it's painted in the sky.' The lyric was inspired by Ono's famous 1966 installation at London's Indica Gallery, where Lennon climbed a ladder and used a magnifying glass to discover the word 'YES' written on a canvas above him.

'I've always loved that story—it's so romantic,' says DeMain. 'Because David's melody felt a bit Beatlesque, it put me in mind of that moment. The phrase 'say yes' fit the chorus beautifully. It's a song about embracing love, life, positivity, and optimism, especially when there's so much negativity and cynicism in the world.'

Production began at Durango Recording in Stockholm in September 2021 with co-producer Andreas Dahlbäck. After drums were tracked to Myhr's piano and scratch vocal, the recording was sent to Los Angeles producer Frankie Siragusa for additional production and overdubs.

Siragusa added layers of Queen- and Jellyfish-inspired backing vocals, a surf-inflected guitar solo, and a melodic bassline that nods to Paul McCartney and Ben Folds.

'David and I share a similar sensibility when it comes to Beatlesque music,' says Siragusa. 'We wanted to honor that influence while exploring unique approaches and challenging the sound.'

The production took yet another turn after Andrew Campbell of UK label Lojinx, which released Myhr's first two solo albums, suggested that it needed an even bigger finish. Arranger Hans Hjortek was brought in to create the song's exuberant brass arrangement, giving the finished track an added burst of color and scale.

After hearing the completed master, DeMain offered his own concise assessment: 'It's like 'I Am the Walrus' meets Chicago. Love it!'

'Say Yes' will be available across all streaming platforms on September 18. Everything Is All About You will be released physically the same day via Oglio Entertainment, followed by its digital release on October 2.

Everything Is All About You Track Listing

Say Yes

Summer Summer Summer

Take a Run at the Sun

Milk & Coffee

Crystal Is Thinking of Something

Someday Soon

Continental Drifter

Doodlebug

Everything Is All About You

Finally

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