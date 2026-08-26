THE BEATLES Release Rare DAY TRIPPER Songwriting Work Tape

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UMG and Apple Corps Ltd. have released 'Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape)' from the forthcoming expanded Special Edition of The Beatles' 1965 album Rubber Soul.

Recorded during the Rubber Soul sessions, 'Day Tripper' and 'We Can Work It Out' were intended for release as a standalone double A-side single and were kept separate from the album. The 'Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape)' offers a rare glimpse into the earliest stages of the song, capturing John Lennon and Paul McCartney working together at John's home, Kenwood, in Weybridge, Surrey. At this stage, the iconic riff that would come to define 'Day Tripper' had yet to be written.

Initially based on an old folk song John had written the previous month, the recording captures the pair developing the song together, highlighting the fun they had when writing as a duo. John and Paul can be heard laughing as they work through the song, with John later making reference to the high level of sound being captured on tape. The final version of 'Day Tripper' was completed during an eight-hour studio session, making this songwriting work tape a fascinating insight into both the creative process behind one of The Beatles' most enduring songs and the enjoyment John and Paul found in working together.

'Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape)' is included in the forthcoming Rubber Soul Special Edition, newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. The expanded collection opens the studio doors on the making of Rubber Soul, bringing together 24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos, alongside the album's new stereo mix, original mono mix, original Capitol U.S. album version and the contemporary 'Day Tripper' / 'We Can Work It Out' single. Following the release of 'Michelle (Take 1)' at the time of the Special Edition announcement, 'Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape)' is the latest recording to be made available ahead of the release on October 2nd.

First released on December 3rd, 1965, Rubber Soul marked a pivotal moment in The Beatles' evolution. Arriving at the end of a remarkable year that saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr reach artistic and commercial heights, the album revealed a band pushing beyond the conventions of pop music and embracing a more adventurous approach to songwriting and recording.

The Rubber Soul Special Edition will be released on October 2nd via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe and is available to pre-order now across multiple LP, CD and Blu-ray formats. 'Day Tripper (Songwriting Work Tape)' features on both the Super Deluxe and Deluxe editions.

The Beatles remain one of the most successful and influential acts in history. More than five decades after their split, their music continues to resonate across generations, from fans who lived through Beatlemania in the 1960s to new audiences discovering 'Hey Jude' and 'Let It Be' through streaming and social media. Beyond record sales, they reshaped fashion, youth culture, songwriting and album production, sparked the 'British Invasion' in America, and redefined popular music with groundbreaking albums like Rubber Soul and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Their legacy continues to draw millions of visitors to landmarks such as Abbey Road Studios, where fans still flock to recreate the iconic Abbey Road crossing photo.

In an announcement made earlier this month, 3 Savile Row, the location of their iconic rooftop concert, is to be made into the first official fan experience, opening in 2027.

Looking ahead, a four-film Beatles cinematic event is set for release in April 2028 through Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Directed by Sam Mendes, it will star Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney) and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison).

More than six decades after its original release, Rubber Soul remains a defining moment in The Beatles' story as an album that bridged the craze of Beatlemania and the experimentation that would follow on Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and beyond.

Photo Credit: Apple Corps Ltd



Photo Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

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