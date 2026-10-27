THE AMY WINEHOUSE BAND LIVE IN CONCERT to Launch North American Tour March 30, 2027

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Twenty years ago today, Amy Winehouse released Back to Black, the landmark album that became one of the defining records of her generation. Now, the musicians who helped create and perform that unmistakable sound are bringing the album back to the stage. Quatro Entertainment and Senbla today announced The Amy Winehouse Band Live In Concert (www.theamywinehouseband.com) will launch a 20-plus-city North American tour March 30, 2027, at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia, celebrating the music, life, and legacy of one of the most influential artists of her generation. Led by Amy's longtime musical director and bassist Dale Davis, the production reunites members of her original band with powerhouse vocalist Beth Morris to perform the complete 'Back to Black' album and additional favorites from Amy's remarkable catalog. Tickets for most cities are on sale now, and more tour dates will be announced soon.

In addition to Davis and Morris, the band features Nathan Allen on drums, Frank Walden on tenor saxophone, Hawi Gondwe on guitar, and Henry Collins on trumpet. These musicians collectively helped shape her unmistakable sound and will perform an electrifying live concert celebrating the voice, attitude, and artistry of Amy, whose music continues to captivate new generations. Featuring on-screen visuals and unique footage, the concert brings audiences inside the sound and spirit of an artist whose fearless songwriting, soulful voice, and unmistakable style changed modern music.

Audiences will hear Back to Black in its entirety, including era-defining songs such as 'Rehab,' 'Back to Black,' 'Tears Dry on Their Own,' and 'Love Is a Losing Game' performed with the horn-driven arrangements, raw emotion, and musical energy that helped make the album a modern classic.

'This is not a celebration of Amy Winehouse's music but a chance to experience it through the musicians who lived it,' says Davis. 'Those of us who played alongside her know how powerful these songs feel when they're performed live. This show is about keeping that music alive, celebrating what Amy created, and giving audiences the chance to experience these songs together again.'

From her North London roots and jazz-soaked musical upbringing to her emergence as one of the most distinctive voices of the 21st century, Winehouse left behind a body of work whose influence continues to grow. A five-time GRAMMY Award winner, she sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, while her music has generated more than 10 billion streams globally and continues to attract millions of listeners each month.

Her landmark album Back to Black has sold nearly three million copies in the U.S., while Winehouse has generated more than 19 million digital track sales. The official video for 'Back to Black' has surpassed one billion views on YouTube, and her music currently reaches approximately 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

More than a decade after her passing, Amy Winehouse's music remains as immediate, personal and unmistakable as ever. The Amy Winehouse Band Live In Concert gives longtime fans and a new generation the opportunity to experience that catalog the way it was meant to be heard: live, loud, and performed by the musicians who helped bring it to life.

2027 Tour Dates

March 30, Columbus, GA, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

March 31, Jacksonville, FL, Moran Theatre

April 1, Tampa, FL, Ferguson Hall

April 2, Miami, FL, Moss Cultural Arts Center

April 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL, The Parker

April 4, Fort Pierce, FL, Sunrise Theatre

April 6, Pensacola, FL, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

April 7, Athens, GA, Classic Center

April 10, Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

April 11, Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theater

April 13, Omaha, NE, Holland Performing Arts Center

April 15, Aspen, CO, Wheeler Opera House

April 16, Albuquerque, NM, Popejoy Hall

April 17, Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre

April 23, San Diego, CA, Balboa Theatre

April 24, Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts

April 28, Elkhart, IN, Lerner Theater

April 29, Rochester, NY, Kodak Center

April 30, Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort & Casino

May 1, Niagara Falls, ON, Fallsview Resort & Casino

May 2, Boston, MA, The Wilbur Theatre

May 5, Dayton, OH, Victoria Theatre

May 6, Pittsburgh, PA, VENUE TBD

May 7, New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre

May 8, East Rutherford, NJ, Dream Live Performing Arts Center

For tickets and more information, visit www.theamywinehouseband.com and follow @theamywinehouseband on Facebook and Instagram.

About Senbla

Founded by Ollie Rosenblatt in 2011, Senbla is a London-based concert promoting and production company that operates both nationally and internationally. With an acute focus on delivering a bespoke, tailor-made approach to the shows and artists it works with, Senbla has become known for its creative input and output. In the artist touring and outdoor concerts world, Senbla's work includes shows with Diana Ross, Michael Bublé, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Robbie Williams, Gwen Stefani, Duran Duran, and IP in-concert experiences with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Holiday, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra among many others. In July 2019, Sony Music Entertainment acquired a majority stake in Senbla.

About Quatro Entertainment

Quatro Entertainment is a Canadian-based live entertainment company specializing in the production, co-production, general management, and presentation of theatrical and concert productions across North America. The company currently co-produces The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The British Invasion – Live on Stage, and The Life and Music of George Michael. Quatro has also provided General Management for two North American tours of Spider-Man and four North American tours of Dirty Dancing in Concert. With offices in Calgary and Victoria, Quatro Entertainment presents and produces a diverse range of live entertainment throughout North America each year, working with artists, producers, venues, and presenting partners to bring high-quality productions to audiences across the continent. For more information, visit quatroentertainment.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 12 Hrs 36 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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