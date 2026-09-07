Amy Winehouse's Original Band to Perform at Dubai Opera

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Amy Winehouse's original band will perform live in Dubai for the first time on 8 October 2026 at Dubai Opera, celebrating the music and legacy of the late singer.

Led by Amy's long-time musical director, bassist and close friend Dale Davis, the band features the original musicians who performed alongside Amy on stages around the world and helped shape her distinctive sound both live and in the studio.

The concert marks 20 years of Amy Winehouse's era-defining album Back to Black, and is described as a heartfelt celebration of one of the most distinctive voices and influential artists of her generation.

Fronted by a powerful female vocalist personally selected by Dale Davis, the band will perform a selection of Amy's most beloved hits and fan favourites from Frank, Back to Black and Lioness: Hidden Treasures, including 'Rehab', 'Valerie', 'Back to Black', 'Love Is a Losing Game' and 'Tears Dry on Their Own'.

Tickets can be booked via dubaiopera.com.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...