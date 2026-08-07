Miranda Lambert to Release SUNSET MARQUIS Ahead of CRISCO Album

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Miranda Lambert has released SUNSET MARQUIS, the latest preview from her forthcoming album CRISCO, due out via MCA. The song pays tribute to the storied West Hollywood hotel that has long drawn musicians and artists, and arrives alongside an official visualizer featuring Lambert in a vintage red convertible bathed in neon light.

Written by Lambert alongside co-producer Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Waylon Payne and Ashley Monroe, 'Sunset Marquis' is an homage to the iconic West Hollywood hotel that has long served as a creative refuge for musicians, actors and artists alike. Floating on a breezy, '70s-inspired groove, the song captures the timeless allure of a place 'where time stands still... where the stars come out and the music's loud,' inviting listeners to slip away into its unmistakable atmosphere.

'I've been staying at the Sunset Marquis for close to 20 years,' shares Lambert. 'Every time I'm there, you never know who you're going to run into or what kind of memories you're going to make. It has this timeless energy that feels like stepping into another era. When we wrote this song, I wanted listeners to be able to close their eyes and feel like they were there with us – to see it, smell it and experience the magic that's made the Sunset Marquis such a special place for so many years.'

Released alongside the song is an official visualizer that brings the track's nostalgic energy to life, featuring Lambert in a Cat O'Nine bodysuit with a gleaming vintage red convertible bathed in vibrant neon light as she channels the timeless glamour, romance and late-night mystique of the legendary hideaway that inspired the song.

'Sunset Marquis' also extends beyond the album, appearing in the forthcoming documentary If These Walls Could Rock, available to stream on digital platforms beginning next Friday, Aug. 14.

Produced by Lambert and Frasure, the forthcoming album celebrates the many worlds that have always existed within country music as it nods to the genre's shared history with disco music. Across 12 tracks, Lambert explores heartbreak and hope, highways and honky-tonks, rhinestones and roller skates, creating a record that feels both timeless and refreshingly alive while embracing every side of the artist fans have come to love: the storyteller, the wanderer, the romantic, the troublemaker, the traditionalist and the dreamer.

Crisco Track List

1. Snakeskin Boots

2. Crisco

3. Cowgirl Curtsy

4. Two Things Can Be True

5. Cuttin' Onions

6. Till The Going's Gone

7. To Everything

8. Whiskey Business

9. Right Where We Left It

10. A Song To Sing (with Chris Stapleton)

11. I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song

12. Sunset Marquis

About Miranda Lambert

Critically acclaimed groundbreaker/songwriter/superstar Miranda Lambert has defined her multifaceted career as an artist, entertainer, producer, entrepreneur, advocate and businesswoman with an unflinching quest for excellence, honesty and conviction. GRAMMY-nominated single 'A Song To Sing' with Chris Stapleton arrived recently as the biggest streaming debut of her career, with Rolling Stone praising its 'dreamy disco groove and lovestruck devotion.' The song appears on her forthcoming album Crisco arriving October 2 via MCA. The new project follows her 2024's GRAMMY-nominated Postcards from Texas, which continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Top Country Albums chart. The most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including their top honor for Entertainer of the Year, she has also won three GRAMMYs and 14 Country Music Association Awards. A TIME100 honoree and perennial best-of-the-year list maker at the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and more, NPR has called her 'the most riveting country star of her generation.'

Lambert has taken those standards to become a label co-founder, teaming with longtime collaborator Jon Randall to launch their own imprint, Big Loud Texas, in partnership with Big Loud Records. She is also a New York Times bestselling author and the first female restaurateur on Lower Broadway with her Tex-Mex cantina Casa Rosa, while also expanding her creative reach with her Wanda June Home collection as well as Idyllwind, her western clothing, accessories and footwear brand at Boot Barn. Her passion for animals inspired the creation of MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit which has raised over $13 million since inception to promote shelter pet adoption, support rescue organizations nationwide, advance spay & neuter and help shelters recover from natural disaster.

SUNSET MARQUIS was written by Lambert with Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Waylon Payne and Ashley Monroe, and joins previously released tracks including the CRISCO title track, TILL THE GOING'S GONE, and the GRAMMY-nominated duet A SONG TO SING with Chris Stapleton. The song also appears in the documentary IF THESE WALLS COULD ROCK, set to stream on digital platforms.

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