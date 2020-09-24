Swizz Beatz & Timbaland to Headline A3C Festival

A3C, a renowned music festival and conference held annually in Atlanta, GA, has just announced their virtual conference experience.

A3C, a renowned music festival and conference held annually in Atlanta, GA, has just announced their virtual conference experience, "A3C20 For the Culture". Taking place on October 15th, the free one-day conference will provide insight and knowledge from some of today's most experienced and acclaimed execs and artists. Although A3C had to postpone their live experience, co-owners Ryan Wilson, TK Petersen and Paul Judge Media Group still plan to deliver a memorable lineup of panels featuring a keynote conversation with iconic music producers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, moderated by Instagram's Music Partnership Lead, Fadia Kader. For over 15 years, A3C has delivered a state-of-the-art experience to over 30,000 attendees, celebrating legendary talent within the music, tv/film, tech, lifestyle and fashion industries; while tapping into the world's most current area of discussion - social justice.

Excited about the upcoming live conference, the "Verzuz" conversation will give audience members a chance to watch the two titans as they delve into the creation of "Verzuz" and how this friendly battle amongst legends has become one of the highest trending topics and most watched content series during this quarantine. Alongside of this discussion, the one-day conference will also continue to provide exclusive conversations with some of the most respected industry professionals outlining subjects in the tv/film, tech and entertainment spaces.

In the previous year, A3C Festival and Conference contributed towards pushing the culture forward with memorable events such as the Fader Fort - featuring acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Keed, Lion Babe and more, the West Coast stage featuring YG and Buddy, AfroBeats stage headlined by Koffee, Mr. Eazi and Afro B, alongside the Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) concert. In addition to their performance series, A3C highlighted several of the leaders in the tech, fashion/lifestyle, music, business and tv/film industries such as Dapper Dan, Gary Vee, Bozoma Saint John, Kodak Lens, Karen Civil, Baron Davis, Cortez Bryant, Kevin Liles, Chris Lyons, Kobie Fuller, Lo Toney, Troy Carter and many more.

"Following last year's amazing festival and conference experience, we wanted to keep that momentum and tradition alive by delivering a world-class virtual experience with some of our favorite leaders in tech, music and business. Although we are living in unprecedented times, we knew it was important to present an opportunity for music lovers to celebrate the intersection of music, tech and culture with a day of curated discussions, something the A3C brand has brought to the people for 15+ years. We are more than excited to have this group of talented speakers at the first-ever A3C Virtual Conference", Ryan Wilson states.

