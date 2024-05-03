Swedish Singer-Songwriter Winona Oak Shares New EP 'Void'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has shared her new EP Void alongside focus track "Who Would I Be." The 6-track EP also includes previously released singles "With Or Without You," "Fire Escapes," "Fragile Thing," "If I Were To Die," and "Inside Out."

A heartfelt and poignant journal of the last year of her life after devastatingly losing her mother to cancer, the Void sees Winona at her most vulnerable and open. The focus track, "Who Would I Be," is an epic ballad that builds to a powerful chorus and lyrically portrays anxiety and what life might be like as a different person.

Discussing the EP, Winona says:

"Last year was by far the worst year of my life. When my mom passed away, I lost a part of myself that I will never get back. I've never felt so empty, so far from the person that I used to be. Living with grief is like learning how to live with half a heart. Everything is a constant reminder of what could have been. This EP was created in the middle of the chaos, with a void inside my chest. All the lyrics are raw and unfiltered, there's parts of me in these songs that will tell you more about me than I could ever explain."

"I feel very lucky to have such beautiful collaborators and friends that made it possible for me to be completely vulnerable. Every songwriter and producer on this record has played an important part of my journey and I could never thank them enough for helping me turn my pain into art. I hope you will love 'Void' as much as I do."

After reintroducing herself with new music last year, Winona Oak delved into her songwriting, seeking a more unvarnished sound that meant her poetic voice had nowhere to hide. The outcome is some of her most raw and authentic work yet, with a profound depth to her writing.

Following her debut album' Island of the Sun' last year, her new EP 'Void' marks an exciting new musical chapter for Winona.

Photo Credit: Julian Gillstrom

Play Broadway Games