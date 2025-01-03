Swedish Artist & Producer Killen. Drops New Track ‘ONANON’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Swedish producer Killen. kicks off 2025 with the release of new track ‘ONANON’, a euphoric, electronic-dance tune to centre us for the year ahead. With an aura of weightlessness, it’s a sonic escape that effortlessly blends chill atmospherics with a pulsating sense of quiet liberation.

Of the new release, Killen. said: "This first year as an artist has been such a weird ride. I’ve learned so much, failed a bit and succeeded some. As this first chapter ends, I’m feeling ready and excited to keep building on everything I’ve learned. ‘ONANON’ is about wrapping up and stuff coming to a close, but also looking ahead to what's around the corner..."

The track follows a highly successful 2024 for the artist, which saw him release his debut EP Highlight in November, a collection of infectious tracks to live in cars, clubs and everywhere in between. BBC Radio 1’s Charlie Tee described the project as an “absolute stunner”.

The EP’s Oaks feature, ‘Love You Better’, recieved further love on the station: “oh wow, a mammoth moment from Killen. and Oaks... euphoric dance... they’ve conveyed that so well in this one” (Tara Kumar, Future Artists); “this track is not just skin-deep, it crawls underneath your skin, I can feel it in my chest” (Sian Eleri, Future Artists) - also performing a Future Flex Minimix for BBC Radio 1’s Future Artists. Plays were also garnered across the likes of Apple Music 1, Captial Dance, Kiss Dance and Diplo’s Revolution (Sirius XM), with legendary music tastemakers Pete Tong and Zane Lowe additionally expressing huge love for the project across the airwaves.

As well as the widely praised debut project, 2024 also saw Killen. release official remixes for Swedish House Mafia feat. Alicia Keys’ ‘Finally’, and Yaeger’s ‘Water Pistol’. On the flipside, Jigitz remixed Killen.’s EP title track, Highlight.

Killen. is beginning to make real waves globally, breaking through in the Nordics having performed at Sweden’s No.1 festival Way Out West, plus playing shows throughout the country and in Norway and Finland. On New Years Eve, he performed at Cyberfest (Helsinki), headlined and hosted by Finnish artist Alma. The festival that - according to Alma - ‘brings the hottest new artists to Helsinki’, saw Killen. play alongside the likes of Yaeger, OLGA and FILLY.

“The past couple of years in my life have had everything between love and longing to clubs and raves. And I think you can really feel that in my tracks... It’s the kind of music that makes you want to dance and cry at the same time.”

About Killen.

With a new electrifying and visionary sound, Killen. has already established himself as a remarkable writer & producer with collaborations with some of the world’s biggest electronic artists, such as Swedish House Mafia, RL Grime, David Guetta, Oaks amongst many more. Now, Killen. steps into the world to release the records he’s created that “felt too special to pitch.”

His creative way of writing genre-defying sound transcends boundaries, fusing alternative dance, electronic, and pulsating house music into an irresistible sonic experience. Killen. has already changed the future of electronic music and he will continue to shape the soundscapes of tomorrow with his unmatched talent and boundless creativity.

Photo credit: Julian Gillstrom

Comments