Superstar DJ Snake to Headline Malta's Isle of MTV 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MTV, in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, have announced that Isle of MTV Malta will return to Malta’s il-Fosos Square on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with headlining performances from DJ Snake and RAYE. Promising huge, open-air sets, for the now 16th year, this event has become known as Europe’s biggest free summer festival.

Headed to Isle of MTV Malta with a record-breaking six wins at this year’s BRIT Awards and over 3.5 billion streams to her name, double-platinum and five platinum singer-songwriter RAYE has seen a meteoric rise to global stardom over the past year. Having written for the world’s biggest artists including John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Khalid, David Guetta, Diplo, and Beyoncé, RAYE’s deeply personal debut studio album 'My 21st Century Blues' has been highly decorated - lead single "Escapism." Catapulted to fame with hundreds of millions of cumulative streams, scoring RAYE her first UK No. 1 and several Top 10s across Australia, Norway, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands, whilst continuing to dominate international Spotify playlists with over 30 million listeners every month.

Multiple platinum record holder and Billion Stream Spotify Club member DJ Snake is one of the world’s most sought-after DJs and producers. The Parisian powerhouse is responsible for global club anthems “Turn Down For What” (feat. Lil John), “Lean On” (feat. MØ) with Major Lazer and “Let Me Love You” with Justin Bieber, whilst his follow-up single “Taki Taki” united Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna was a worldwide hit that topped the Global Spotify Chart. With a following of 89M+ fans, an upcoming Summer of back to back shows, including Coachella, and a sold-out homecoming show in Paris next Spring, DJ Snake continues to excite dance floors around the world, soon to include Malta’s il-Fosos Square.

“Once again we’ll be throwing the party of the Summer in true MTV style, against the ever-magical backdrop of il-Fosos Square.” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “With the incredible talents of DJ Snake and RAYE, plus the support of our longstanding partners at the Malta Tourism Authority, fans should expect another unforgettable Isle of MTV Malta show.”

“Isle of MTV has become one of the annual highlights in Malta’s calendar of events, bringing a top music brand and top artists to our Islands for a free concert to be enjoyed by the Maltese and visiting tourists alike. The concert is also broadcast across the MTV channels giving invaluable exposure to our Islands throughout the year, and attracting tourism to our Islands,” said Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority.

“Isle of MTV Malta stands as a beacon of cultural vibrancy and international allure, transforming our island into a global stage where music, energy, and diversity converge. This electrifying event not only ignites the passions of music enthusiasts but also showcases Malta's magnetic charm, captivating visitors with our rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. It epitomizes Malta's commitment to being a premier destination for unforgettable experiences, where every beat resonates with the pulse of our island's spirit,” said Dr. Gavin Gulia, Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority.

“Isle of MTV Malta stands as a testament to our nation's commitment to fostering unforgettable experiences and showcasing Malta's dynamic appeal on the global stage. With its pulsating beats and star-studded lineup, this iconic event not only amplifies Malta's reputation as a premier music destination but also fuels economic growth and fosters meaningful connections with visitors from around the world. It is a cornerstone of our tourism strategy, epitomizing Malta's unwavering dedication to innovation, diversity, and excellence in the realm of cultural tourism,” said Hon. Clayton Bartolo, Minister for Tourism and Public Cleanliness of Malta.

Over its 15 editions, Isle of MTV Malta has brought tens of thousands of music fans to the square every year to enjoy show-stopping performances from the world’s biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Alesso.

The event will broadcast on MTV internationally on Saturday, September 14, in more than 150 countries, and will livestream on Pluto TV. Additionally, the show will be available on-demand on Paramount+ at a later date.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island with various artists including Benni Benassi, Icona Pop and more from July 16th-21st.

Additional line-up and ticketing information to follow. Tickets for Isle of MTV Malta will be available soon.

ABOUT ISLE OF MTV MALTA

Now in its 16th year, past performers at the Isle of MTV Malta include: Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, Lady Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala, Ava Max, Paloma Faith, The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessie J, Will.i.am, Rita Ora, Flo Rida, Snoop Dogg, Far East Movement, Kid Rock, Kelis, The Scissor Sisters, The Black Eyed Peas, Nelly Furtado, Maroon 5, Enrique Iglesias, N*E*R*D, and OneRepublic.