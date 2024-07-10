Superfónicos To Release New Single 'La Verdad' This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Superfónicos the Austin-based Colombian Funk, Caríbe Soul band is proud to release their newest single “La Verdad!” Adding to their debut album rollout, the new song takes on a psychedelic cumbia flavor while telling a tale about a juglar (a troubadour) searching for his lost love and losing his mind, suggesting that those deemed "crazy" often hold the truth. "La Verdad” is due out on Friday, July 12, pre-save here.

With the latest single, “La Verdad,” Superfónicos tee ups the release of their newest album “Renaceré”(I will be reborn), slated to be released on July 19, 2024, via Spaceflight Records, pre-save the new album here. 'Renaceré' is a profound musical journey that delves into themes of rebirth, resilience, and the cyclical nature of life, through a lens of their Colombian Roots fusion, a unique sonic blend that owes as much to Africa and the Americas as it does to their native Colombian heritage.

The recording process spanned several years, beginning just before the COVID-19 lockdowns and concluding in early 2024. Superfónicos worked primarily at Lechehouse, run by GRAMMY Award winning guitarist, producer and engineer Beto Martinez who captured the sounds and textures from the Caribbean Coastal region of Colombia with the Gaita flute and the Tambor Alegre. The band adds, “We also use the Bombardino (Euphonium) on many tunes. It is commonly used in Colombian Cumbia arrangements but is not as common stateside.” Additional recording took place at Public Hi-Fi with Jim Eno of Spoon and at Electric Deluxe with Aaron Glemboski.

Superfónicos has captured the essence of their experiences over the last four years on Renaceré. The new album kicked off with “El Adios” was released in 2019, written by Nicolas Sanchez Castro, based on an email titled El Adios from his Dad and his motivation for leaving Colombia in the early 80’s, it reflected the pain that still lingers almost 40 years after the fact. In 2021 they released “Primera Luz” (First Light) a song that can relate to everyone who’s come out of a challenging situation with a new positive perspective. “La Semilla” is a metaphor for rebirth and celebrates the wisdom passed on from our ancestors. And the title song, “Renaceré” features a scorching Colombian inspired Afro-beat that celebrates the human spirit of perseverance through life's ups and downs. Superfonicos explains, “If we let love guide us, we will never die but rather be constantly reborn, and become part of the cycle, much like a tree that bears fruit, carrying the seed for the next generation. Rebirth… RE-NA-CE-RÉ!”

Additionally, Superfónicos leans into their Colombian roots while exploring a diversity of rhythms on Renaceré. The Latin soul filled song of “Bogota Boogaloo” is a love letter to the beautiful and complicated city of Bogota, Colombia. While a Jamaican Dub meets Colombian Porro is on display with the song “Lunetta” is an ode to a nickname given to Nicolas' wife in Italy.

Created during a period marked by global upheaval and personal growth, the album embodies a powerful message of renewal. Jaime Ospina (Lead Vocals, Gaita) explains, “This record is a celebration of the resilience of the human spirit and life. We all went through hard times in the last 4 years but here we are; breathing, singing, dancing and what not.” Nicolás adds, "The cycle of life and the concept of rebirth play heavily into the theme of the record. Many ups and downs happened during this period, for the band and society as a whole, but ultimately we came out of the process stronger, like a blade forged in the flames."

'Renaceré' is not just an album; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of Superfónicos and their journey through adversity to a place of renewed strength and creativity.

To celebrate the album's release, Superfónicos will be performing at The Continental Club in Austin, Texas for their record release party on July 20th and in celebration of Colombia’s Independance Day. The event promises an unforgettable night of music and community, marking the culmination of a long and transformative journey for the band.

Renaceré Tour 2024:

6/21 - Hutto, TX - The Co-op District

7/19 - Austin, TX - Waterloo records

**7/20 - Austin, TX - Continental Club**

8/9 - Houston, TX - Axelrad

8/10 - Dallas - Deep Ellum Art Co. [tickets]

Superfónicos are:

Jaime Ospina - Lead Vocals, Gaita, Percussion

Nicolas Sanchez Castro - Bass, Melodica, Vibes, Backing Vocals

Nick Tozzo - Congas, Tambor Alegre, Timbales, Percussion

Daniel Sanchez - Drums, Percussion, Backing Vocals

Chris "Zumbi" Richards - Trombone, Bombardino

Evan Marley Hegarty - Keyboards

Erick Bohorquez - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Andres Villegas - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Mauro Lopez - Guitar on "La Semilla"

About Superfónicos:

Superfónicos has been stirring up the Colombian Funk, Cumbia and Afro-beat since late 2016. Though based in Austin, Texas, most of the members have deep roots in Colombia. Their music not only highlights the country's Caribbean coastal sounds, but also the celebration of the human spirit, stories of the displaced, folkloric tales from the countryside, and the reminder to let go and embrace an experience that is more connected to the earth and our ancestors.

Superfónicos has performed at ACL festival in 2018 and again in 2021. Shared the stage with bands like Ozomatli, Aterciopelados, Jungle Fire, Grupo Fantasma, Brownout, Meridian Brothers, Sudan Archives, and Allah-las.

Studio work includes 2018's "Suelta", recorded with Black Pumas' founder Adrian Quesada, 2019's "Cumbealo" recorded with Spoon's Jim Eno, and most recently, "Renaceré", (new LP, due July '24) recorded with Grammy winning guitarist and producer Beto Martinez from Grupo Fantasma/Caramelo Haze/Money Chicha.

Photo Credit: Magnetic Focus

