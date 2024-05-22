Super American to Embark on Headline Tour

|
Buffalo, NY based Super American have announced a headlining fall tour presented by Emo Night Brooklyn, with support from Sydney Sprague and Summerbruise. Dates will kick off on August 1 in Toronto at Hard Luck, wrapping up on September 22 in Columbus, OH at Ace of Cups with shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston and more along the way. Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 24 at Noon Eastern Time at: www.superamerican.band/
Super American are gearing up to release their new album ‘Gangster of Love’ out May 31 via Wax Bodega. Produced by Sam Guaiana (Neck Deep, Bayside), ‘Gangster of Love’ follows 2021’s ‘SUP’ and 2018’s Tequila Sunrise and found the duo fleeing Buffalo for Los Angeles, where the push and pull between the two songwriters – the real magic at the heart of Super American – was allowed to flourish and grow in a brand-new environment. Check out the singles “Hopefully Pitchfork Doesn’t Hear This” and “Manager Haircut” out now.
The band is joined by Arizona based Sydney Sprague and Indiana’s Summerbruise.
Super American - Upcoming Fall Tour Dates
w/Sydney Sprague, Summerbruise
Tickets on sale Friday, May 24 @ noon ET at: www.superamerican.band
August 1 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
August 2 - Syracuse, NY - Song And Dance
August 3 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
August 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
August 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
August 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
August 8 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory
August 9 - Washington, DC - Atlantis
August 11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
August 13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
August 14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
August 15 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
August 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
August 17 - Nashville, TN - The End
August 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
August 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
August 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House
August 22 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s
September 3 - Denver, CO - Marquis
September 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
September 6 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
September 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
September 8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
September 10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield
September 11 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
September 12 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen
September 14 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
September 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
September 17 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
September 18 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom at Spiderhouse
September 20 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
September 21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
September 22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups