Super American to Embark on Headline Tour

Buffalo, NY based Super American have announced a headlining fall tour presented by Emo Night Brooklyn, with support from Sydney Sprague and Summerbruise. Dates will kick off on August 1 in Toronto at Hard Luck, wrapping up on September 22 in Columbus, OH at Ace of Cups with shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston and more along the way. Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 24 at Noon Eastern Time at: www.superamerican.band/

Super American are gearing up to release their new album ‘Gangster of Love’ out May 31 via Wax Bodega. Produced by Sam Guaiana (Neck Deep, Bayside), ‘Gangster of Love’ follows 2021’s ‘SUP’ and 2018’s Tequila Sunrise and found the duo fleeing Buffalo for Los Angeles, where the push and pull between the two songwriters – the real magic at the heart of Super American – was allowed to flourish and grow in a brand-new environment. Check out the singles “Hopefully Pitchfork Doesn’t Hear This” and “Manager Haircut” out now.

The band is joined by Arizona based Sydney Sprague and Indiana’s Summerbruise.

Super American - Upcoming Fall Tour Dates

w/Sydney Sprague, Summerbruise

Tickets on sale Friday, May 24 @ noon ET at: www.superamerican.band

August 1 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

August 2 - Syracuse, NY - Song And Dance

August 3 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

August 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

August 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

August 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

August 8 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory

August 9 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

August 11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

August 13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

August 14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

August 15 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

August 17 - Nashville, TN - The End

August 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

August 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

August 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

August 22 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s

September 3 - Denver, CO - Marquis

September 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

September 6 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

September 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

September 8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

September 10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield

September 11 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

September 12 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen

September 14 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

September 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

September 17 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

September 18 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

September 20 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

September 21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

September 22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups