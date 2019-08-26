Sullivan King Announces Upcoming Tour Dates Featuring Performances at Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, & More

Sullivan King, the one-half metal, one-half bass music artistic creation of Keaton Prescott, will embark on an international tour through the end of 2019 and into early 2020. The tour will include performances at Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, and Imagine Festival, as well as stops in Australia, China, and New Zealand. Tickets will go on-sale on Tuesday, September 3rd, with pre-sales going live August 30th.

Since beginning his touring musical career in 2017 with a bus tour as support for the Electronic Rock group I See Stars (Sumerian Records), and most recently supporting Excision on his latest arena rocking Apex Tour in 2019, Sullivan King has proved he has the sonic charisma and crowd-controlling stage presence to erase the genre lines that most artists remain solitarily confined.

"I just created the music I wanted to hear in the world," says Sullivan King. Bass music, but with loud guitars, massive drums, screaming vocals. I wanted to do something that people weren't doing, even if I had to learn it myself. It's worth trying something new and pushing the sounds of both worlds forward and if I didn't either someone else would, or no one was going to."

A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Upcoming Tour Dates

08/30/19 - New York, NY - Electric Zoo

09/07/19 - Dallas, TX - Wobbleland

09/08/19 - La Cygne, KS - Dancefestopia

09/19/19 - Atlanta, GA - Imagine Festival

09/28/19 - Thornville, OH - Lost Lands

10/03/19 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

10/04/19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

10/05/19 - Savannah, GA - Elan

10/11/19 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

10/13/19 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth

10/26/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Get Freaky

11/02/19 - TBA

11/07/19 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

11/08/19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

11/09/19 - TBA

11/15/19 - TBA

11/16/19 - TBA

11/22/19 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

11/23/19 - Hamilton, ON - Club 77

11/27/19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

11/29/19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

11/30/19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

12/05/19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

12/06/19 - TBA

12/07/19 - TBA

12/11/19 - TBA

12/12/19 - TBA

12/13/19 - TBA

12/14/19 - TBA

12/19/19 - TBA

12/20/19 - TBA

12/21/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

12/27/19 - Sydney, Australia - Chinese Laundry

12/31/19 - Perth, Australia - Origin Fields

01/01/20 - Brisbane, Australia - Eatons Hill Festival

01/02/20 - New Zealand - Bay Dreams

01/09/20 - TBA

01/10/20 - Chicago, IL - Park West

01/11/20 - TBA

01/16/20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Peabody's Nightclub

01/17/20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

01/18/20 - TBA

01/24/20 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

01/25/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

01/29/20 - TBA

01/30/20 - TBA

01/31/20 - TBA

02/01/20 - TBA

With collaborations with Bass music's greatest heavyweights and support from Billboard #1's like The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, and Marshmello, Sullivan King, by unanimous decision, is an artist with the power to turn heads, drop jaws, and raise horns to the sky. In two years as an act, and hundreds of shows already behind him, there is no doubt that his upcoming 2019 headline world tour is going to be nothing less than explosive.

With this massive tour and new music on the horizon, Sullivan King is ready to usher in a brand new chapter in his already storied career.

