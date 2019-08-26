Sullivan King Announces Upcoming Tour Dates Featuring Performances at Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, & More
Sullivan King, the one-half metal, one-half bass music artistic creation of Keaton Prescott, will embark on an international tour through the end of 2019 and into early 2020. The tour will include performances at Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, and Imagine Festival, as well as stops in Australia, China, and New Zealand. Tickets will go on-sale on Tuesday, September 3rd, with pre-sales going live August 30th.
Since beginning his touring musical career in 2017 with a bus tour as support for the Electronic Rock group I See Stars (Sumerian Records), and most recently supporting Excision on his latest arena rocking Apex Tour in 2019, Sullivan King has proved he has the sonic charisma and crowd-controlling stage presence to erase the genre lines that most artists remain solitarily confined.
"I just created the music I wanted to hear in the world," says Sullivan King. Bass music, but with loud guitars, massive drums, screaming vocals. I wanted to do something that people weren't doing, even if I had to learn it myself. It's worth trying something new and pushing the sounds of both worlds forward and if I didn't either someone else would, or no one was going to."
Listen to "Bad Times" below.
A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.
Upcoming Tour Dates
08/30/19 - New York, NY - Electric Zoo
09/07/19 - Dallas, TX - Wobbleland
09/08/19 - La Cygne, KS - Dancefestopia
09/19/19 - Atlanta, GA - Imagine Festival
09/28/19 - Thornville, OH - Lost Lands
10/03/19 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
10/04/19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks
10/05/19 - Savannah, GA - Elan
10/11/19 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
10/13/19 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth
10/26/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Get Freaky
11/02/19 - TBA
11/07/19 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
11/08/19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
11/09/19 - TBA
11/15/19 - TBA
11/16/19 - TBA
11/22/19 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
11/23/19 - Hamilton, ON - Club 77
11/27/19 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
11/29/19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/30/19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
12/05/19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
12/06/19 - TBA
12/07/19 - TBA
12/11/19 - TBA
12/12/19 - TBA
12/13/19 - TBA
12/14/19 - TBA
12/19/19 - TBA
12/20/19 - TBA
12/21/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
12/27/19 - Sydney, Australia - Chinese Laundry
12/31/19 - Perth, Australia - Origin Fields
01/01/20 - Brisbane, Australia - Eatons Hill Festival
01/02/20 - New Zealand - Bay Dreams
01/09/20 - TBA
01/10/20 - Chicago, IL - Park West
01/11/20 - TBA
01/16/20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Peabody's Nightclub
01/17/20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
01/18/20 - TBA
01/24/20 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
01/25/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
01/29/20 - TBA
01/30/20 - TBA
01/31/20 - TBA
02/01/20 - TBA
With collaborations with Bass music's greatest heavyweights and support from Billboard #1's like The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, and Marshmello, Sullivan King, by unanimous decision, is an artist with the power to turn heads, drop jaws, and raise horns to the sky. In two years as an act, and hundreds of shows already behind him, there is no doubt that his upcoming 2019 headline world tour is going to be nothing less than explosive.
With this massive tour and new music on the horizon, Sullivan King is ready to usher in a brand new chapter in his already storied career.
Listen to "Bad Times" here: