Sugarland Returns With 'There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020'

GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Award-winning duo SUGARLAND will return to the road this summerfor their THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD TOUR 2020 with special guests Mary Chapin Carpenter and Tenille Townes as well as Danielle Bradbery on select dates. Amplifying a fan-fueled buzz that has permeated stages across the globe, the duo will also release a special collection of tracks on their BIGGER, LOUDER, LIVE EP via Big Machine Records on February 28. The live versions honor their critically-acclaimed sixth studio album BIGGER as Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush prepare to embark on a new chapter with fresh music coming this year.

BIGGER, LOUDER, LIVE Track List

1. "On A Roll (Live)" - Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

2. "Bigger (Live)" - Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles

3. "Babe (Live)" - Taylor Swift, Pat Monahan

THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD TOUR 2020

June 4 - Toronto, ON / Budweiser Stage *^

June 5 - Syracuse, NY / St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *^

June 6 - Hartford, CT / Xfinity Theatre *^

June 12 - The Woodlands, TX / Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *^

June 13 - Dallas, TX / Dos Equis Pavilion *^

June 14 - Austin, TX / Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

June 18 - Albuquerque, NM / Isleta Amphitheater *^

June 19 - Phoenix, AZ / Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

June 20 - Chula Vista, CA / North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

June 25 - Wheatland, CA / Toyota Amphitheatre *^

June 26 - Mountain View, CA / Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

June 27 - Irvine, CA / FivePoint Amphitheatre *^

July 2 - Aurora, IL / River Edge Park ^

July 3 - Prior Lake, MN / Mystic Lake Casino Amp ^

July 10 - Mansfield, MA / Xfinity Center *^

July 11 - Camden, NJ / BB&T Pavilion *^

July 12 - Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

July 16 - Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center *^

July 18 - Bangor, ME / Darling's Waterfront Pavilion *^

July 19 - Gilford, NH / Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

July 23 - Burgettstown, PA / S&T Bank Music Park *~

July 24 - Clarkston, MI / DTE Energy Music Theatre *~

July 25 - Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheater *~

July 30 - Cincinnati, OH / Riverbend Music Center +^

July 31 - Alpharetta, GA / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

August 1 - Charlotte, NC / PNC Music Pavilion +^

* Mary Chapin Carpenter

^ Tenille Townes

~ Danielle Bradbery

+ Special guest to be announced Since the band's inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, achieving high-mark sales with PLATINUM-certified THE INCREDIBLE MACHINE, 2X PLATINUM LOVE ON THE INSIDE and 3X PLATINUM TWICE THE SPEED OF LIFE as well as ENJOY THE RIDE. Their most popular songs include PLATINUM-certified "All I Want to Do" and "Stay," 2X PLATINUM "Stuck Like Glue" as well as GOLD-certified "Baby Girl," "It Happens," "Settlin'," "Something More" and "Want To." Sugarland has also earned seven No. 1 singles to date and amassed over 600 million on-demand streams. Their critical and mainstream appeal have been magnified with industry accolades - five consecutive CMA Awards for Vocal Duo of the Year (2007-2011), five ACM Awards (including Song of the Year and Single of the Year) and GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals and Best Country Song for "Stay." For tour dates and more information visit SugarlandMusic.com.





