Sub Focus & Wilkinson Release Music Video for 'Illuminate'

Drum & bass pioneers Sub Focus and Wilkinson have unveiled the official video for their collaborative hit 'Illuminate', out 25th November.

Watch below!



The vintage-style video tracks the escapades of two smalltown dreamers as they explore the countryside of northern England on their motorbikes - lending it a sense of unbridled youthful energy. A certified smash, 'Illuminate' has over 4 million global streams to date, hitting the #1 spot in the iTunes UK Electronic charts and Cool Cuts Chart.



One of D&B's true pioneers, Sub Focus is best known for state-of-the-art live shows, including the brand new 'Circular Sound' and his diverse back-catalogue, including 'Tidal Wave' and 'Rock It'. A regular at the likes of Creamfields, SW4 and a resident at Amnesia Ibiza, he has twice headlined and sold out Brixton's iconic O2 Academy. Sub Focus opened the year with his single 'Desire', a collaboration with fellow UK artist Dimension that spent a number of weeks on the BBC Radio 1 A-list and has gone on to pick up over 50 million global streams. His July double-single release of 'Solar System' and 'Siren' saw Sub Focus receive widespread support and close off his current series of releases. On the gig front, he has spent the summer performing at the likes of Glastonbury (three sets which included Arcadia), Love Saves The Day and Dour Festival, while he recently announced that he will premiere his brand-new 'Circular Sound' live show at Printworks London next April.



Wilkinson has established his place as one of electronic music's top talents. The London artist is best known for 2013 smash 'Afterglow', a track that topped the UK Dance charts and has amassed 170 million global streams. Four years later, he again hit #1 on the UK Dance charts, this time with sophomore album Hypnotic. Wilkinson has also built a stellar reputation around his live performances with his band, selling out the iconic Brixton Academy, the Roundhouse, four UK tours and headlining festival stages around the globe that including SW4, Reading & Leeds Festival and Creamfields. This continued into 2019 with performances at Glastonbury, EDC Las Vegas, and the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend this summer, as well as an Ibiza residency.



A collection of invigorating visuals, the official video for 'Illuminate' looks to propel the hit track to even greater heights.





