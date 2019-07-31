Street Sects Complete GENTRIFICATION III With BOXCARS

Returning to the Gentrification series that slingshot them into the industrial lexicon, Street Sects will release a new two-song EP via The Flenser on August 2. Titled Gentrification III: Death and Displacement, the couplet of tracks finds the Austin, TX, returning to the unhinged sound of their early days.

Listen to "Boxcars,' the b-side of the Gentrification III EP, via Kerrang! today.

Street Sects released Gentrification I: The Morning After the Night We Raped Death, the first installment of a five-part serial album, in January of 2017. In June of the same year they released Gentrification II: Broken Windows, Sunken Ceilings. After the second single was released, the industrial duo was approached by San Francisco-based record label The Flenser, leading them to a gearswitch that would lead to End Position, their first full length for the label.

Five years, two albums, and innumerable nights spent on the road later, Street Sects have returned to the serial album that started it all to pick up where they left off.

Draining the emotional wellspring that fueled the Street Sects' earlier releases, the themes and stories revolving around the Gentrification series confront the stories of characters whose lives are maligned by alienation, exile, and economic peril. These castaways, offenders and recidivists are a glaring example of the consequences of a systematic ideological violence inflicted by the haves upon the have-nots.

"The Gentrification series is not an indictment or an apology, it is an empathetic gritting of the teeth, clenching of the fist, and pulling of the trigger," the band says of the series.

Street Sects will be touring throughout Europe this fall and a full list of tour dates can be found below. Pre-order Gentrification III: Death and Displacement here.

Gentrification III: Death and Displacement - Track Listing:

1. Goodbye Recidivist Road

2. Boxcars

Street Sects - On Tour:

U.S

August 17 Austin, TX @ Carousel Lounge ^

September 22 Chicago, IL @ Metro (Cold Waves)

EUROPE

15 October Tilburg, NL @ Hall of Fame *

17 October Aarhus, DK @ TAPE *

18 October Copenhagen, DK @ Mayhem *

19 October Jonkoping, SE @ Schenen Sofiehof Underjord *

20 October Gothenburg, SE @ Musikens Hus *

21 October Malmo, SE @ Plan B *

22 October Berlin, DE @ Urban Spress *

24 October Gdansk, PL @ Drizzly Grizzly *

25 October Lodz, PL @ DOM

26 October Vienna, AT @ GrillX

27 October Budapest, HU @ Aurora

28 October Zagreb, HR @ KSET **

30 October Prague, CZ @ Cross Club **

^ Pinkish Black

* w/ Trepaneringsritualen

** w/ Imperial Black Unit





