Strange Pains to Announce Debut Album THE DIAMOND DISTRICT I
Ted Bradley's project pairs shimmering guitars and expansive arrangements with lyrics that resist fixed meanings.
Strange Pains, the project of Boston-born songwriter Ted Bradley, has announced his debut album The Diamond District I, due out October 16th. The LP is part one of his double album The Diamond District, part two of the double LP is set for release in 2027. The announcement is accompanied by fuzzed out, bittersweet single 'Lucifer Disguised.'
'I started writing it the morning after I moved to Providence, with my head rattling,' Bradley explains. 'I'd gone to see the There Were Wires reunion at AS220 the night before, and on the walk home I was thinking about identity and the way it accumulates and sheds. And how sometimes you don't relate to yourself. There's something funny and unsettling about that. It felt natural to explore the idea in the second person, and I left it that way in the end.'
Written over six years across Somerville, MA, Brooklyn, NY, and Providence, RI, The Diamond District is Strange Pains' debut double album. Produced, engineered, and mixed by Joseph D'Agostino (Cymbals Eat Guitars, Empty Country), the record pairs shimmering guitars, towering hooks, and expansive arrangements with lyrics that resist fixed meanings. Instead of presenting definitive narratives, the songs function more like projective tests, inviting listeners to complete the picture with their own memories and emotional histories.
'Lucifer Disguised' is out today.
The Diamond District I - Tracklisting
01. Camino
02. Memory Man
03. Boomerang
04. Triple Over Time
05. Special Thing
06. Lucifer Disguised
07. Outside Today
08. Walking with Yves
09. Soon and So On
About Strange Pains
Strange Pains is the project of Boston-born songwriter Ted Bradley. Named after the song 'Strange Pains' by Boston cult favorites The Lot Six, the project explores the unstable border between emotion and interpretation, where memory bends, identity flickers, and songs behave less like stories than psychological weather. Bradley grew up absorbing the spectacle of MTV's late '80s and early '90s before discovering punk and alternative rock, influences that continue to shape Strange Pains' blend of immediate melodic songwriting and expansive guitar-driven arrangements.
Photo Credit: Matt Cosby
Photo Credit: Matt Cosby
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