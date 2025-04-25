Sting Unveils 'STING 3.0 LIVE' Album Recorded on World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Tony Award nominee Sting has released STING 3.0 LIVE, available digitally, on CD and on 180g vinyl. The album was recorded on the acclaimed “STING 3.0” World Tour with longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas. Check it out below.

STING 3.0 LIVE is a collection of Sting’s greatest hits, including “Be Still My Beating Heart,” which has never-before been released as a live version. The 10-song digital album also features a live recording of “Fragile,” Sting’s 1987 single, which was recently covered by a children’s choir in an episode of the Netflix miniseries Adolescence.

Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum and recorded by Howard Page with additional engineering by Tony Lake, this new live collection spans Sting’s illustrious career, offering fans the opportunity to experience these timeless classics in a fresh, dynamic way. STING 3.0 LIVE was mixed by Robert “Hitmixer” Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man of The Police. A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination for his Broadway show The Last Ship, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors.

