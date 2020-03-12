Steven Wilson Releases New Song & Announces New Album

Groundbreaking musician/songwriter/producer Steven Wilson has announced today's premiere of a truly epic new track. "Personal Shopper" is available now for streaming and download.

Listen below!

"Personal Shopper" - which was inspired in part by acclaimed French director Olivier Assayas' 2016 film of the same name - heralds Wilson's eagerly awaited sixth solo album, THE FUTURE BITES, due to arrive everywhere on June 12, exclusively via The Future Bites Corporation. A striking trailer previewing the album's provocative themes of high concept consumerism and post-internet evolution is streaming now.

Co-produced in London by Wilson with David Kosten (Bat For Lashes, Everything Everything), THE FUTURE BITES sees Wilson exploring contemporary addiction and the lasting effect of ever-increasing technology on our daily lives. The album marks his most inventive and far-reaching musical construction to date, spanning soaring acoustics, lush electronica, relentless bass-driven grooves, murky funk, and so much more, all linked through powerfully focused songcraft and this one-of-a-kind artist's always unique creative vision.

Hailed by Rolling Stone's David Fricke for his "fighting spirit and truly progressive ideals in rock composition, group improvisation and emotionally authentic storytelling," Wilson will celebrate THE FUTURE BITES with an equally ambitious live schedule, promising "a series of special events at larger venues, something on a grander and more immersive scale." "The Future Bites Tour" begins this fall with his biggest-ever headline shows in the United Kingdom and Europe; North American dates will be unveiled soon. For updates, please see stevenwilsonhq.com/sw/tour-dates.

STEVEN WILSON THE FUTURE BITES TOUR

SEPTEMBER

17 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

19 - London, UK - The O2

21 - Paris, FR - Le Zénith Paris La Villette

23 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

25 - Oberhausen, DE - König-Pilsener-ARENA,

26 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

28 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

30 - Warsaw, PO - COS Torwar

Photo credit: Andrew Hobbs





