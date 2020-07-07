Steve Hackett Re-Schedules 'Seconds Out' Tour

Steve Hackett announces re-scheduled UK dates, due to COVID19 Pandemic for his Seconds Out +More World Tour. The 2021 tour will now be extended by an additional 8 shows. The original tour was due to kick-off in November. It will now begin on 10th September 2021 at the Leicester De Montfort Hall. The show will feature the 1977 Genesis live album Seconds Out in full, plus More!

Seconds Out was the hugely successful double album recorded on Genesis' 1977 concert tour together with The Cinema Show, from their 1976 tour, and featured Steve Hackett on guitar alongside Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins who had taken on the role of vocalist following the departure of Peter Gabriel. The tour included music from each of the six studio albums from Steve's time in Genesis and marked his final recordings with the band as he left to pursue his solo career upon its completion.

The Seconds Out +More! Tour will visit some of the venues Genesis played on that 1977 tour. Watch this space for additional material info!

'I hugely look forward to being back on the road in the UK, bringing the whole of Seconds Out back to life! The set features some of the most thrilling Genesis material, this time all numbers played in full, plus additional surprises...' Steve Hackett

Full Re-Scheduled and Additional UK tour dates for The Seconds Out +More Tour below:

please note - highlighted shows are same venues as 1977 tour

*** New Additional Shows

Fri 10th Sep Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sat 11th Sept Liverpool Philharmonic

Sun 12th Sept Stoke Victoria Hall

Tue 14th Sept Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wed 15th Sept Cambridge Corn Exchange

Fri 17th Sept Cardiff St David's Hall

Sat 18th Sept Basingstoke The Anvil

Mon 20th Sept London The Palladium

Tue 21st Sept London The Palladium

Wed 22nd Sept London The Palladium (new)

Fri 24th Sept Manchester O2 Apollo

Sat 25th Sept Edinburgh Playhouse

Mon 27th Sept Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Tue 28th Sept Dundee Caird Hall

Thurs 30th Sept Scunthorpe The Baths Hall

Fri 1st Oct Bradford St George's Hall

Sat 2nd Oct*** Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (new)

Mon 4th Oct*** Croydon Fairfield Halls (new)

Tue 5th Oct Guildford G Live

Thur 7th Oct Brighton Dome

Fri 8th Oct*** Poole Lighthouse (new)

Sat 9th Oct Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Mon 11th Oct Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Tue 12th Oct*** Plymouth Pavillions (new)

Thur 14th Oct Carlisle The Sands Centre

Sat 16th Oct Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sat 18th Oct*** Aylesbury Waterside (new)

Tue 19th Oct Oxford New Theatre

Thur 21st Oct*** Peterborough Cresset (new)

Fri 22nd Oct*** Harrogate Royal Hall (new)

All tickets remain valid for the re-scheduled shows.

***Added Shows

For full details and to book tickets for all shows for the Seconds Out + More Tour go too https://myticket.co.uk/ and venue box offices.

Steve will be joined on the tour by regular musicians Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals. Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson, Pendragon) will be on drums & percussion - he was voted by Modern Drummer and Rhythm Magazine readers as one of the top progressive and forward thinking drummers in the world......

Steve's autobiography, A Genesis In My Bed is published on 24th July. Steve talks candidly about his early life, his time with Genesis, and in particular his personal relationships with the other four band members, with great insight into the daily goings on of this major rock band.

