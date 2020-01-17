Steve Aoki Drops New Single And Video For 'Maldad' Feat. Maluma

Today, global DJ/Producer and entrepreneur, Steve Aoki, is sharing a brand new single off his forthcoming Neon Future IV album, "Maldad," featuring Latin Urban pop sensation Maluma. Alongside the new single, Aoki is officially announcing his 24-city North American Neon Future IV: The Color Of Noise Tour, a reference to both his upcoming album as well as his critically acclaimed memoir that was released via St. Martin's Press last year.



Combining Middle Eastern and Latin-urban influences, "Maldad" is a seductive and inviting track that will lure fans to the dance floor and fall in line with the beat. Maluma narrates the story of the good girl who feels like cutting loose: "dicen que es juiciosa pero está puesta para la maldad" (they say she's level-headed but she's down to be bad). The music video directed by Roxana Baldovin, accompanies the song with a fuse of tribal and contemporary choreography and leading scenes from both Steve and Maluma, who show off their individuality with charisma and chic signature style.



"Maluma and I have been working on this for awhile now and I'm excited that we are finally able to bring our two worlds together with Maldad," said Aoki. "Latin music continues to impact globally and I'm proud to be championing this movement on stage, radio, and for my fans everywhere."



"Being part of this track with Steve is creatively fulfilling as he is an EDM pioneer. I am a fan of his achievements and everything he's done to pave the way for merging music and culture. I am so excited for everyone to see and hear this collaboration, and continuing to work towards global fusion," comments Maluma. "



The tour kicks off on March 5th in Toronto and wraps April 24th in San Francisco at the legendary Bill Graham Civic Center. Joining Aoki and Timmy Trumpet on all dates is rising singer / rapper Global Dan, who broke through in 2017 via his viral single "Off-White." Additionally, a selection of handpicked on roster Dim Mak artists plus extended friends and family, including Deorro, Riot Ten, Gammer, ARMNHMR, QUIX, Godlands and Max Styler will provide support, showcasing the dynamic sound of Aoki's label. The show will also feature a brand new production design created by Tobias Rylander, best known for his work with acts such as The 1975, The XX, and Phoenix.

STEVE AOKI 2020 NEON FUTURE IV: THE COLOR OF NOISE TOUR

March 5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

March 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Avant Gardner

March 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan

March 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

March 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

March 11 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

March 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan

March 13 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

March 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

March 24 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

March 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

March 26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

March 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

March 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Wet Republic

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Jewel

March 31 - Kansas City, KS - Arvest Bank Theatre At the Midland

April 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmers Market

April 2 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Ampitheater

April 3 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

April 4 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

April 6 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

April 7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

April 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

April 18 - Las Vegas, NV - Wet Republic

April 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

April 21 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

April 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

April 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Omnia

April 24 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium



Tickets for the tour will be available for sale on January 17 at 10 AM local time at www.steveaoki.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories