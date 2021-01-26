Stephen Winston Releases His New Single 'One True Story' From The Forthcoming Same-Titled Album

In early 2020 Winston had penned and recorded "One True Story." He was just gathering a body of fresh material to flesh out an album of original material when the COVID-19 lockdown happened.

This prompted Winston to take a different approach. Winston admired a couple of his musical heroes' approaches to older unreleased music such as the ongoing release of the Neil Young Archives and the drop of 60 previously unreleased Elton John songs via the new Jewel Box collection. Thinking about the Neil Young and Elton John projects, he decided that maybe it was time to share some of the hidden gems from that innocent age when releasing an album project was still far from his mind. Some of the songs Winston and Michael Pfeifer (Winston's producer) recorded during this period (2003-2007) ended up on The Overlook Sessions, but others had long been set aside. With the exception of the hard-hitting title track, Winston's highly anticipated follow-up to Unresolved - and sixth album overall - showcases his early evolution as a songwriter from an era long before he released his debut album The Overlook Sessions in 2009. The album "One True Story" will be officially released on February 19, 2021.

The track, recently released with an accompanying lyric video, is a mid-tempo, acoustic guitar-driven reflection on his sorrow about unrealized promises, false expectations, and delusional hopes from a rehab facility in the desert. Typical of Winston's storytelling, the song is personal and an authentic observation from a writer who tells it as he sees it.

Unlike many artists who pursue their dreams and later abandon them to go the straight and narrow route, Winston set his musical dreams aside for years, achieving corporate success with AT&T and a later communications start-up during the 90s dot com boom - all of which has helped lay the foundation for a now thriving DIY career. "I taught myself to play piano and guitar in college at the University of Idaho, then the University of Arizona," says Winston, who has bounced between California and Colorado and currently lives in Pasadena.

For more on Stephen Winston go to www.stephenwinstonmusic.com

Watch the Lyric Video of "One True Story" below!