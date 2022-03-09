Stella Mozgawa & Boom Bip Share New 'Belief' Track 'Ulu'

Much-lauded producer and drummer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett) and veteran LA producer Boom Bip are set to release their debut EP as Belief, Versions, on April 8. A new track, "Ulu," is out today.

"Ulu is the Hawaiian word for growth, to rise or sprout," says Boom Bip. "Ulu is one of the improvised tracks on the album that was recorded mostly live. The pad loop was the foundation and the addition of the 303 bass line brought me back to an era of music we both love. Once the improvised tracks were laid down live, we went back and added a drum break played by Stella and I added a bass guitar. It all came together quickly and felt complete in only a few sessions."

In addition to "Ulu," Versions will include the duo's debut single "I Want To Be," released in January to critical acclaim, remixes from Falty DL, Vanishing Twin and Boom Bip himself, plus rising U.K. producer HAAi's rework of "I Want To Be," which dropped last month as part of Lex Records' 20th anniversary remix series Lex XX.

Furthermore, Belief will play two shows this spring with Vanishing Twin, March 30 in Los Angeles and March 31 in Joshua Tree. See below for full details.

Mozgawa-best known as the drummer of Warpaint and a frequent collaborator with Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett (whose wildly acclaimed Things Take Time, Take Time she co-produced) and more-and Boom Bip, the legendary, Mercury Prize-nominated L.A. producer born Bryan Charles Hollon, met more than ten years ago when Mozgawa first moved from Australia to L.A. Bonding over their mutual love of techno legends like LFO and 808 State, they found deep musical kinship and began trading ideas in earnest when Hollon took Mozgawa on tour to drum with his Neon Neon project in 2013.

In 2016 they finally found time to cram every synth and bit of gear they owned into Eric Wareheim's Absolutely Studios and jam with a single prompt: What Would Mark Bell Do? Recording hours of improvisation, they've spent chunks of time over the five years since shaping that material, playing under-the-radar shows cheekily billed as Beef to flesh out ideas along the way.

Watch the visualizer for the new track here: