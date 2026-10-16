Statik Selektah Releases 'Champagne Wishes' Single, Announces EXPENSIVE TASTE Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Producer Statik Selektah has released 'Champagne Wishes,' the new single from his forthcoming album, Expensive Taste, which will be released on 11.6.26 via Mass Appeal. 'Champagne Wishes' features Ab-Soul, Raekwon and Freddie Gibbs and is now available at all DSPs.

After assembling Joey Bada$$, Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks and Rome Streetz for 'The Louvre,' Statik Selektah brings back the all-star posse cut, this time bringing together three distinct voices across generations for 'Champagne Wishes.' He sets the foundation with soulful production that gives each MC space to bring their own perspective, as the record moves through success, ambition, and the realities that come with both.

'Champagne Wishes' really sets the tone for the album, continuing what 'The Louvre' started. I told Ab-Soul the theme and he really set it off and took the hook exactly where the feeling needed to be. Rae came through with a classic luxury verse and Gibbs went above and beyond a 16-bar verse, with what I think is one of the best verses of the year,' Statik explains. 'Plus, me and Gibbs haven't recorded since 'Carry on' in 2014, which is classic. I'm happy I took my time with the album. The feedback has been amazing. Expensive Taste isn't about the cost of things: it's the lifestyle of quality and enjoying the fruits of all this work.'

'Champagne Wishes' offers another look into the world Statik is building with Expensive Taste, an exquisitely curated blend of elite lyricism and production that combines the culture's most legendary artists with some of its brightest emerging stars. With Statik behind the boards and at the center of the album's curation, Expensive Taste is shaping up to be a defining statement from one of hip-hop's most trusted producers.

Statik recently teased both the single and the album during Mass Appeal's takeover of NY Comic Con 2026, where he also shared a historic moment alongside Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Busta Rhymes.

Statik Selektah will release Expensive Taste on 11.6.26 via Mass Appeal.

Expensive Taste is available for pre-order at https://statik.lnk.to/sset.

About Mass Appeal

Mass Appeal is the global home of Hip-Hop and culture; an entertainment company dedicated to telling stories from the perspective of those who shape and shift culture. Since 1996, Mass Appeal has documented the emerging movements that influence popular ideas. Today, Mass Appeal is the elevated voice of Hip Hop and its ever-expanding sphere of influence.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 15 Hrs 25 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me